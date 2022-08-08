BC CDC data made it too obvious that “vaccines” don´t work
CDC's own data does not support the injection pushing agenda. These figures are also elevated by the deceptive practice of counting sick people as “unvaxxed”, for two weeks after injection.
Burying Evidence in British Columbia
In BC, like everywhere, criminally administered misrepresented genetic injections are being forced upon the public. They do not work in terms of stopping infection or the transmission of covid. Quite to the contrary, they come with dramatic increases in disease and death. This includes increased susceptibility to, and worse outcomes from coronavirus infections.
Here is an archived donut chart from the British Columbia Center for Disease Control for the period Jan 2 to June 18, 2022.
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/bccdc/viz/BCCDCCOVID-19RegionalSurveillanceDashboardArchived/Introduction
This graph does not support the injection pushing agenda. Please remember that this data does not include the vast majority of profound sickness and death associated with the injections; rather this is just the coronavirus illness fragment. Also please keep in mind the deceptive practice of counting sick people as “unvaxxed”, for two weeks after they are injected. That means ill effects of the injections in this critical two week period are counted as occuring in “unvaccinated” persons; injected but not yet “vaccinated”. Despite this, the data still shows that 50% of BC’s population was triple injected; and that they accounted for 63% of the deaths from Jan 2nd through June 18th, 2022.
So… BC CDC announced an end to these “vaccination” status differentiated charts of covid cases, hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths.
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/bccdc/viz/BCCDCCOVID-19SurveillanceDashboard/Introduction
