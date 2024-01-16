I hope you enjoy my latest interview on the Iron Will Report. Wasting no time, we discussed DNA contamination, additional genetic sequences, SV40 promoter sequence, permanent genetic modification, ribosome frame shifting creating a random array of proteins and peptides, the mystery protein sequence, possible inheritance of the unwanted gene modification by victims’ children, mitochondrial health and DNA impacts, reverse transcription, treatment for spike protein toxicity, theories of hippocampal damage from the combination of spike proteins and mental abuse that may explain personality changes, the covid war from the archcriminals’ perspective, and initial theories for reversing the genetic invasion.

