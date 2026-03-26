Dr Trozzi

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Priscilla Schwartz's avatar
Priscilla Schwartz
4h

I had a hard time following THE SCIENCE, but this is what I do know. My cousin was pretty much unable to walk. This was in the fall of 2023. He had major blood clots in his legs. They got removed. I year later, he was diagnosed with a rare leukemia and died in mid December of 2024. He was in his mid 70's.

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1 reply by Dr Mark Trozzi MD
Rick Zammuto's avatar
Rick Zammuto
1h

"previously unclassified intravascular entity..." However, from your work Mark, I could tell what was going on when my father got his first fakeVax, and had a stroke the next day. My mother could never walk again after her fakeVax the same day, telling me her legs always hurt, which I figured were caused by some kind of "clots". Later, their MD's knew the vax killed them, but was fired for telling the truth, allowing the murdering USgov to illegally alter their death certificates to "natural causes". They tucked them away as a "win" for their lying, insane, subhuman existence, so their deaths were not even counted as vaxDeaths to date.

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