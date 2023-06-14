Is there anything odd about the unprecedented forest fires across Canada? They come in early summer when the forests are moist with melted snow and there has been adequate rain. Might this connect to the climate agenda being used to coral mankind into smaller boxes and surrender our inalienable rights? Do you recall “king” Charles call for “military style action” to combat climate change?

Beware of the diverse practice of false flags by the global predators; they are the same people who are pushing the climate change agenda, and by far, they consume the most resources and create the most carbon dioxide per person on Earth. Please watch and share this 2 minute video of satellite footage.

More about Canada’s forest fires and arson, from Dr William Makis:

And this article: https://www.worldtribune.com/multiple-arsonists-arrested-for-canada-wildfires-biden-trudeau-media-blame-climate-change/