In 2020 I was working as an Emergency Doctor in Ontario as I had been without incident for the preceding twenty five years.

I studied coronavirus medical science extensively throughout 2020. In late 2020 I studied the experimental injections seeking emergency authorization for administration to humans in detail. These were the pegylated lipid nanoparticle mRNA genetic products and modified monkey adenovirus DNA genetic products. These genetic experiments were being presented to the public simply as “covid-19 vaccines”.

My research revealed extreme dangers, and predictable severe harm that would come from these injections. The danger was severe; yet there was a political climate within the medical industry which was very harsh towards any such questions or criticisms.

By the end of 2020 I decided to do everything I could to save lives and prevent the greatest medical atrocity in history. I took a sabbatical from all my work and income and dedicated myself wholly to research, public education, and peaceful activism to avert the predictable death and suffering that these injections would bring if indeed injected into innocent civilians on mass under the false claim that they were “safe and effective vaccines”.

Unfortunately, the injection campaigns were extensive despite the best efforts of myself and other good doctors and scientists who warned against them.

In April 2021 the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario published a declaration stating that physicians may not prescribe treatments such as ivermectin, vitamin D, zinc or hydroxychloroquin for covid; may not provide medical “exemptions” notes for the experimental injections, except in the most extreme circumstances; or make any statements that were not in agreement with the mandates of Public Health regarding all things to do with covid-19 and the mislabeled genetic experiments. I discussed this with various good legal experts who advised me correctly that these mandates were not within the authority of the CPSO. They did not have the lawful authority to place these restrictions on Ontario physicians. In fact they were coercing medical doctors into participating in medical crimes against humanity.

Here is this College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario Statement on “Public Health Misinformation” which they issued on April 30 th, , 2021

In August, after consulting with various legal experts, I provided a small number of people with “exemption” to injection documents. These “exemption” notes were statements of fact regarding international, national, and provincial laws, as well as the Hippocratic oath, well established medical ethics, and the rules of the CPSO regarding coerced medical treatments. These notes stated that the bearer of the exemption note, did not want to be injected with the experiment; that made it a crime for anyone including myself to inject them with the experimental product. It is assault. It is unlawful to perform any medical procedure on anyone who does not truly want it, regardless of the medical procedure’s merit or lack thereof. This includes situations in which the subject is being coerced, for instance in order to keep their job, stay in school, provide for the children, travel, etc.

Here is a blank example of the exemptions which I provided to about 20 people.

Shortly after I wrote those exemption notes, the CPSO launched a team of 19 investigators against me. Then I was under investigation, but my license was still active.

In December 2022, I notified the CPSO that I would be returning from my human rights sabbatical to provide patient care in the practice of Dr Crystal Luchkiw. Dr Luchkiw’s medical license had been suspended by the CPSO, like many good doctors over her ethical and scientifically integral actions relating to the covid-19 operation. Dr Chris Shoemaker, who is also a very active, self-sacrificing, ethical physician in covid research and public education joined me to attend to Dr Luchkiw’s patients who were suffering without proper medical care.

The first day that I worked in Dr Luchkiw’s practice, I saw tragic examples of the toxic effects of the injections which I had worked so hard to help prevent. In just four patients who had been coerced into the covid genetic experiment while their doctor was prevented from attending to them by the CPSO, I encountered seven major adverse events associated with these injections: one brain cancer, one lung cancer, one extensive blood clot in the leg, one case of blood clotting in the lung, shingles, Bell’s Palsy, and a dramatic hemorrhagic rash.

The CPSO suspended my license to practice medicine in Ontario that same day, and launched an investigation in Dr Shoemaker. Dr Luchkiw’s practice was destroyed, and her patients were left without the attention of a fine physician who they rightly trusted.

Since then I have endured an abusive one week long “hearing” of the CPSO verses myself on these matters. That hearing was ruled over by the CPSO themselves. The CPSO violated many procedural norms in those proceedings, and ignored important matters of law and science. They declared that I was in the wrong and should be punished.

Last week the CPSO finalized their decision and announced that their “penalty” for my actions is permanent revocation of my Ontario Medical license, and a charge of nearly one hundred thousand dollars to be payed to them.

Now, with the record of these CPSO proceedings, we are preparing to appeal this matter into the court system.

I maintain: that I am innocent; that the CPSO is unlawfully weaponizing their authority to support a unethical and unscientific covid agenda that has cost many people their lives while leaving others injured; that harsh real world outcomes demonstrated how justified my concerns and sacrifices have been; and that the CPSO are guilty of various crimes including negligent mass homicide.

Here is an update on the legal and societal situation from former Canadian Federal MP, lawyer and activist Derek Sloan, with constitutional lawyer Michael Alexander, and myself.

