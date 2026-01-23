Dr Trozzi

Terry Wears
I further believe that the WCH should officially address these oppressive injection mandates in Hungary. This is an abomination.

Terry Wears
Thank you Dr. Trozzi for providing the link to donate for these parents whose rights are being trampled on in Hungary. Just unbelievable how someone like Viktor Orban , who seems to be on the right side on so many issues, can permit this outrage to go on.

It is perhaps the reason he is allowed to continue being a thorn in the side of the globalists, as long as he maintains medical tyranny. Truly sad.

I just contributed to these brave people , I know how trapped and anguished I would feel in their position.

