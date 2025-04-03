For years, the narrative around infectious diseases has been manipulated to push populations toward risky medical interventions. This trend was most evident during the COVID-19 agenda, but it is far from the only example. The measles narrative has been similarly weaponized, with public perception shaped by fear and misinformation rather than genuine medical reality.

If you’d like to support our mission to restore justice, uphold human rights, and promote informed consent in Canada and beyond, please consider subscribing or making a one-time donation. Your support makes a meaningful difference.

The True Cause of Death

A recent tragic case involving a young girl, who supposedly died of measles, was thoroughly investigated by experts from Children’s Health Defense. The findings revealed that the girl had died due to bacterial pneumonia—specifically from inadequate treatment for her condition. Despite this, her death was attributed to measles based on the detection of scraps of measles RNA via PCR testing. This misattribution has subsequently been exploited to promote fear-based vaccination campaigns.

Measles Transmission and Symptoms

Measles is an RNA virus transmitted through droplets from coughing or sneezing. These droplets can survive for up to two hours on surfaces, making direct or indirect inhalation the primary means of transmission. The disease’s incubation period lasts 10–12 days, during which symptoms are absent, and the individual is not infectious.

After the incubation period, the first stage of the disease presents with symptoms like a runny nose, cough, slight fever, photophobia, and conjunctivitis. The second stage involves a higher fever and the appearance of a red, blotchy rash that starts on the head and spreads downward. Koplik spots—small white spots in the mouth—can also be present, though there are exceptions.

The Decline of Measles Mortality Before the Vaccine

One of the most critical points often neglected by the media is that measles mortality had already declined by 98% before the introduction of the measles vaccine in 1963. This dramatic reduction was the result of improved sanitation, clean water supply, refrigeration, and better nutrition—not mass vaccination.

The push for universal measles vaccination ignores this reality and violates the principle of "first do no harm." With such a low mortality rate, applying a one-size-fits-all intervention to an entire population only increases the likelihood of harm, particularly when natural immunity outperforms vaccine-induced immunity.

Natural Immunity vs. Vaccine-Induced Immunity

Natural immunity, developed from actually contracting and recovering from measles, is far superior to the immunity derived from vaccination. Vaccine-induced immunity tends to wane by approximately 10% per year, leaving individuals effectively unprotected within a decade. Meanwhile, natural immunity persists for a lifetime, without the need for repeated boosters.

The Role of Nutrition in Immunity

Good nutrition, particularly vitamin A, plays a critical role in immune health and recovery from measles. Studies have shown that providing vitamin A to children under the age of two reduces mortality by 87%. Cod liver oil, rich in pre-activated retinol, offers a highly effective method of vitamin A supplementation. Sweeping efforts to limit access to high-quality vitamin A supplements point to a larger issue of pharmaceutical control over natural remedies.

Alternative Treatments and Lifestyle Factors

In addition to proper nutrition, other natural supplements, including elderberry extract, bee propolis, and iodine, have been shown to effectively boost immunity. Furthermore, maintaining overall health through proper nutrition, exercise, hydration, sunshine (for vitamin D synthesis), and healthy lifestyle habits is essential for immune resilience. Stress reduction, adequate sleep, and clean air all contribute to bolstering the body’s defenses against infections, including Measles.

Long-Term Health Benefits of Childhood Illnesses

Interestingly, natural childhood illnesses like measles may offer long-term health benefits. Exposure to natural infection, when the individual is generally healthy, may strengthen the immune system in a way that vaccines cannot replicate. This possibility raises important questions about the wisdom of pursuing mass vaccination campaigns rather than promoting natural immunity and robust public health practices.

Rethinking the Measles "Vaccine"

The attempt to frame measles as a lethal threat demanding universal vaccination is not supported by historical evidence. The overwhelming decline in mortality rates before the vaccine’s introduction and the strength of natural immunity both highlight the dangers of overmedicalization. Instead of doubling down on ineffective measures, we must prioritize accurate information, respect the body’s natural immune response, and restore foundational health principles.

Related Material