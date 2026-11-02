During my recent visit to Rhode Island, I joined Dr. William Makis and congressional candidate Vic Mellor for an event exploring independent cancer research, repurposed medicines, and emerging treatments for patients. I also had the opportunity to share my experiences from more than 30 years in emergency medicine and explain why I stepped away from my medical career to confront the COVID-19 agenda.

In this presentation, I examine the biological mechanisms behind the COVID-19 mRNA injections, particularly their effects on immune function and their connection to aggressive cancers. I also discuss approaches to recovery as we continue our fight for freedom and real medicine.

Urgent Action: Vote for Vic Mellor

This presentation was recorded at an event with Vic Mellor, a congressional candidate for Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District. Mellor has made medical freedom, informed consent, and greater transparency in healthcare central to his campaign. He is truly worthy of your vote.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3, 2026. To learn more about Mellor and his campaign, visit vicmellor.com or read our recent Substack post. Rhode Island residents can also visit the official state voting portal to check their registration, find their polling place, and review voting information.

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Short on time? Catch the highlights! I spent more than 30 years practising emergency medicine before stepping away to oppose the COVID-19 response and dedicate myself to medical freedom and human rights.

During the early COVID-19 period, emergency departments stood empty while the media portrayed hospitals as overwhelmed.

Effective treatments were suppressed, and doctors were expected to obey public health authorities rather than exercise independent judgment.

The COVID-19 mRNA injections deliver genetic instructions through lipid nanoparticles, causing cells to produce toxic spike protein, contributing to cardiovascular injuries, blood clotting, and inflammation.

The injections also disrupt immune function, contributing to autoimmune diseases and impaired cancer surveillance through multiple biological mechanisms.

Recovery requires addressing underlying injuries. Fasting, autophagy, natural enzymes, and repurposed medications offer approaches to counteracting spike protein.

Cancer treatment must also address metabolic dysfunction and impaired immunity, including through carbohydrate restriction, fasting, and targeted treatments.

Medical professionals who resisted COVID-19 policies faced persecution and exclusion. Restoring ethical medicine requires independent research, public engagement, and real accountability.

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