Dr Mark Trozzi

Dr Mark Trozzi

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Om's avatar
Om
3h

What a great prentation on this important subject. I always get a lot out of listening to speak because of the manner in which you present the facts - very clear and to the point. Thank you!

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1 reply by Dr Mark Trozzi MD
Andy Akey's avatar
Andy Akey
8h

Dr Mark, that is by a country (Bancroft) mile the best presentation on covid, the jab, and the resulting issues that I've heard. It replicates a 'coles notes' structure with "just the facts please". I appreciate your sacrifice to honor your medical oath to do no harm and to not just say it but to live it. God bless and you have my support unconditionally. My granddaughter has recently graduated from the RPN course and is working in a small Catholic hospital in Ottawa. ( I advised against nursing in Canada, advised her to "get her feet wet" and move to the U.S). She took the shots, has endometriosis. I'll forward to her your presentation. Much appreciated.

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