This post is a record of the work that the Trozzi team and I have done throughout the COVID era to help inform the public about the harms of the “vaccines” and to oppose criminality. From the beginning, we have remained committed to evidence, ethics, and open inquiry. While many followed or enforced official narratives, we stayed focused on truth, accountability, and the protection of human rights.

The following compilation serves as both an archive and a testimony. It presents crucial information about the COVID “vaccines” alongside a timeline of resistance and key revelations. Together, these entries reflect our ongoing commitment to medical ethics, honest science, and the defense of individual freedom.

Understanding the Genetic Injections

The COVID “vaccines” have caused widespread harm, while providing no benefit. They interfere with natural biological processes and have led to a surge in health issues:

In this comprehensive article, we explore how the COVID “vaccines” function as genetic injections, distributing toxic materials throughout the body. We examine key mechanisms of harm such as spike protein production, DNA contamination, and immune erosion, and how these contribute to the rise in serious health issues. Understanding these mechanisms is essential for proper treatment, accountability, and prevention.

In this presentation to the Romanian Parliament, I reveal the true effectiveness of the COVID “vaccines,” showing that they failed to prevent infection or transmission and often made outcomes worse. I highlight major problems in the clinical trials, including their short duration, misleading endpoints, flawed data handling, and inflated risk claims. Real-world data from multiple countries showed negative efficacy, with higher infection rates among the vaccinated, especially after boosters.

This series on detox strategies for COVID “vaccine” injuries focuses on how to block and remove spike protein from the body. I bring attention to natural and pharmaceutical agents like ivermectin, quercetin, NAC, dandelion leaf extract, and metformin, which may help reduce harm by interfering with spike protein binding and toxicity.

A Brief Timeline of COVID

A chronological overview of key moments in our mission during the past five years:

In early 2020, I became the first Canadian doctor to speak out against the official COVID narrative. What I saw on the ground didn’t match the fear campaign being pushed on the public. The lockdowns were doing more harm than good: delaying care, worsening mental health, and driving people into poverty. I couldn’t stay silent.

Back in 2021, when I read the ingredients of the COVID-19 injections, it became clear they were not traditional vaccines but experimental genetic products. Even then, we knew they were using synthetic mRNA to produce spike protein. The “safe and effective” narrative was already falling apart from the outset.

Here, I highlighted the ethical and legal violations that were unfolding in 2021 during the height of the COVID response. I called on doctors and nurses to reject the coercion, uphold informed consent, and begin the vital work of restoring truth and integrity in medicine.

In this presentation I displayed the mounting evidence of harm caused by the COVID injections. This included risks such as blood clots, heart inflammation, neurological damage, and immune dysfunction. I called for urgent investigation and accountability, especially given the ongoing push for people to take boosters.

This piece outlined the independent findings of a German working group who analyzed the contents of the COVID injections. The results exposed metallic particles, unusual structures, and potential self-assembling nanomaterials that were not disclosed by the manufacturers or regulators. These hidden contaminants raised major safety concerns.

This alert exposed the presence of foreign DNA in the COVID injections, including undisclosed SV40 promoter sequences known to facilitate gene integration. This discovery raised urgent concerns about cancer risk, long-term genetic effects, and serious regulatory oversight failures.

In this message, I called on healthcare professionals to acknowledge the harm caused by the COVID injections. I highlighted Pfizer’s clinical trial fraud, outlined the growing scientific evidence of injury, and reminded practitioners of their ethical duties. This was a call to action for doctors and nurses to speak out, protect patients, and refuse to participate in coercive medical campaigns.

This article compared early concerns raised in 2021 about the COVID injections with what was later confirmed. It documented how warnings about spike protein toxicity, immune suppression, and fertility risks were initially dismissed but eventually validated by the data.

The Ongoing Fight for Truth and Freedom

The road ahead will not be easy. Many of the corrupted institutions remain in place, and new challenges continue to emerge. But the truth is no longer hidden, and more people are beginning to ask the right questions. With persistence, clarity, and courage, we can continue to expose what must be seen and rebuild what has been broken.

