In early 2020, I became the first Canadian doctor to speak out against the COVID-19 narrative. At the time, I chose to remain anonymous; speaking the truth risked not only my job, but my entire medical career. But I could not stay silent. What I saw on the ground simply did not match the fear being sold to the public. While media headlines screamed of chaos and overflow, our hospitals were quieter than ever. This video and article outline what we knew then, how the numbers were manipulated, and why even the initial response (before the deadly injections) likely caused more harm than the illness itself.

Hospitals Were Quiet While the Public Was Terrified

Media reports described hospitals as overwhelmed and chaotic. But in my experience, they were nearly empty. I often completed full shifts without seeing a single patient, and many colleagues across Canada reported the same. Non-urgent procedures were cancelled, wards were cleared, and resources were redirected in anticipation of a crisis that never came.

Dramatic footage from China and alarmist projections led us to expect mass casualties. Acting on these fears, hospital systems essentially shut down. Patients with cancer, heart disease, and other serious conditions were denied timely care. Many died not from COVID, but from delayed treatment caused by unnecessary panic.

A Far Lower Risk Than They Claimed

Early predictions said the virus could kill millions. Over time, as real-world data came in, the true mortality rate appeared much lower. Based on my antibody studies and independent analysis at the time, I estimated a death rate of roughly 0.1 percent. That’s in the range of a harsh flu season.

The mistake was in the method of calculating risk. Authorities divided the number of deaths by the number of confirmed cases, ignoring the millions who had mild or no symptoms and were never tested. Once these silent cases were included, the risk to the general population dropped drastically.

Death Counts Were Manipulated

Another major issue was how deaths were reported. If someone died with a positive test, even if they had late-stage cancer or heart failure, it was often counted as a COVID death. This artificially inflated the totals and distorted public understanding.

Previously, those deaths would have been attributed to the underlying condition. But during the “pandemic,” pressure mounted to classify deaths as virus-related whenever possible. This created a false picture of mass death and justified increasingly harsh restrictions, despite little change in clinical reality.

The Response Caused Widespread and Lasting Harm

The shutdowns devastated small businesses, separated families, and triggered waves of psychological, social, and economic damage. Meanwhile, the money being handed out to individuals was a fraction of the debt created, most of which benefited large corporations.

The virus mostly affected the elderly and those with chronic illness. Yet the response hurt everyone. Suicide, delayed medical care, addiction, and poverty surged. In poor countries, the impact of economic disruption led to hunger and malnutrition. A more targeted approach could have saved lives without destroying so many others.

What we knew then still matters today, and the criminality has only been compounded by the denial of treatments like Ivermectin. The truth was clear to many of us—but we were buried under censorship and institutional control. Now our voices are finally breaking through the noise.

