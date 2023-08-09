Smart people are shocked by the deadly actions of the medical establishment in 2020. Speaking to my own townsfolk on July 12th, 2023, I discussed the cult dynamics that made this madness possible. Here are 7 minutes that I hope you find insightful and entertaining.

(Please note my slip of the tongue at 4:30 and 5:50 where I meant to say “ivermectin” not “acyclovir”. Acyclovir has no role in treating coronaviruses, but ivermectin is the best choice)

Related Material:

More clips from this July 12th 2023 event in Apsley, Ontario:

Justice and the crisis of legitimacy

Eyes Wide Open. A playful yet serious clip from the July 12th event with my home town. There are reasons we should be very alert and strike the global predators hard, as we approach the fall and winter ahead.

Covid “Vaccine” Performance Update | Plothe and Trozzi. August 2, 2023

Ivermectin