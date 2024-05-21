Dr Mark Trozzi

Dr Shankara Chetty: Insights from a Covid-War Hero
Dr Shankara Chetty exposed Covid's dark science in 2021. His prophetic insights and groundbreaking treatments have saved many lives.
4
Wins of the Week Ep21 with Ted Kuntz
MPs expose Health Canada, Daszak’s funding cut, Florida bans fake meat, Astrazenica sued, Quebec lawyer denounces the bar, RFK sues Facebook, Elon Musk…
Dr Geert Vanden Bossche explains: The Great Mistake (Pt2)
Plotting our way out of the “Vaccine” induced coronavirus disaster.
1
Dr Geert Vanden Bossche explains: The Great Mistake (Pt1)
He warned the world not to do it… now what?
14
Wins of the Week Ep20 with Ted Kuntz
Tedros gets served, Astrazenica withdraws jabs, pregnant women and female athletes receive protection, covid truths come from unexpected places, and…
26
Urgent message and call to action from WCH Canada
Canada Red Alert!
43
The Notice of Liability delivered to individuals at the W.H.O. this week
Addressing both corporate and personal liability in wrongdoing
Published on A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie  
Fighting the Covid Crimes in Ontario: Situation Report
Michael Alexander JD and I update Vaccine Choice Canada members regarding the battle against the CPSO in defence of Ontarians’ health, freedom and the…
32
From the Vault | The True “Efficacy” of COVID-19 “Vaccines”
International Covid Summit - Presentation to the Parliament of Romania - Recorded November 18, 2023
20
Professor Sucharit Bhakdi MD PhD insights with Dr Trozzi
Medical doctor, award winning microbiologist, and covid era hero: Sucharit Bhakdi; enlightened and uncensored.
69
Wins of the Week Ep19 with Ted Kuntz
Law suits advance, 6k drugs' side effects indexed, drag queen story time exits public libraries, US states block WHO, vaccines rejected, pharma profits…
19
Ontario’s Plummeting Fertility
Government data reveals dramatically increased reproductive diseases for both men and women since the coerced injections began.
2
