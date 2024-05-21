Subscribe
Dr Shankara Chetty: Insights from a Covid-War Hero
Dr Shankara Chetty exposed Covid's dark science in 2021. His prophetic insights and groundbreaking treatments have saved many lives.
May 21
59
4
Wins of the Week Ep21 with Ted Kuntz
MPs expose Health Canada, Daszak’s funding cut, Florida bans fake meat, Astrazenica sued, Quebec lawyer denounces the bar, RFK sues Facebook, Elon Musk…
May 19
52
Dr Geert Vanden Bossche explains: The Great Mistake (Pt2)
Plotting our way out of the “Vaccine” induced coronavirus disaster.
May 17
70
1
Dr Geert Vanden Bossche explains: The Great Mistake (Pt1)
He warned the world not to do it… now what?
May 15
110
14
Wins of the Week Ep20 with Ted Kuntz
Tedros gets served, Astrazenica withdraws jabs, pregnant women and female athletes receive protection, covid truths come from unexpected places, and…
May 12
65
26
Urgent message and call to action from WCH Canada
Canada Red Alert!
May 10
104
43
The Notice of Liability delivered to individuals at the W.H.O. this week
Addressing both corporate and personal liability in wrongdoing
Published on A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie
•
May 9
Fighting the Covid Crimes in Ontario: Situation Report
Michael Alexander JD and I update Vaccine Choice Canada members regarding the battle against the CPSO in defence of Ontarians’ health, freedom and the…
May 8
62
32
From the Vault | The True “Efficacy” of COVID-19 “Vaccines”
International Covid Summit - Presentation to the Parliament of Romania - Recorded November 18, 2023
May 7
44
20
Professor Sucharit Bhakdi MD PhD insights with Dr Trozzi
Medical doctor, award winning microbiologist, and covid era hero: Sucharit Bhakdi; enlightened and uncensored.
May 6
95
69
Wins of the Week Ep19 with Ted Kuntz
Law suits advance, 6k drugs' side effects indexed, drag queen story time exits public libraries, US states block WHO, vaccines rejected, pharma profits…
May 5
50
19
Ontario’s Plummeting Fertility
Government data reveals dramatically increased reproductive diseases for both men and women since the coerced injections began.
May 2
94
2
