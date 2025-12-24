Dear friends and fellow truth-seekers,

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for standing with us over these past five years. This is not my first Christmas message since stepping away from my private life and clinical practice—first to protect my patients from medical overreach, and ultimately to dedicate myself fully to advocacy, even as it brought me into conflict with the regulatory bodies that once upheld ethical standards in Ontario.

These years have been among the most challenging of my life, yet I harbor no regrets. My conscience is clear, and I count myself profoundly blessed to be part of a global community of courageous change-makers: innovators, entrepreneurs, healers, human rights defenders, and visionary leaders. Together, we are uniting our hands and voices to create the just, healthy, and free world we all long for.

As 2025 draws to a close, we have much to celebrate; hard-won victories in awareness, empowerment, and resistance against corruption. Now, I take a brief pause for rest, reflection, and cherished time with loved ones, recharging for the ambitious battles and breakthroughs that await in the year ahead.

I hope this short message finds you well. Wherever you are, in whatever tradition you honor this season, and however the divine speaks to you, may you be enveloped in peace, strength, and the presence of God.

With deepest gratitude and warmest wishes,

Dr. Mark Trozzi

Help us make a big impact in 2026

A heartfelt thank you to our incredible supporters. You are the lifeblood that keeps our team empowered to work full-time on grassroots activism, fearless public education, and the fight for true health sovereignty and human rights.

We truly couldn’t continue this vital mission without your generosity and belief in our shared vision.

As we close out 2025 with momentum and hope, please take a moment to explore our active campaigns and consider contributing if they resonate with you. Your support directly fuels groundbreaking research, awareness, and the creation of the healthy, free world we all deserve.

Healing After Harm Initiative (~10% raised)

Support the launch of our cutting-edge, evidence-based supplement line designed specifically to aid recovery, detoxification, and long-term prosperity for those affected by harms from the Covid-19 era. These premium formulations draw on the latest independent research to empower healing, restore vitality, and build resilience for a healthier future.

Donate Today

Villa Health Research Project (~35% raised)

Fuel groundbreaking independent research into the underlying pathology of the Covid-19 mRNA injections and related harms. Led by Dr. Marivic Villa and an international team of experts, this initiative leverages a unique dataset of over 4,000 patients to revolutionize our understanding of mechanisms of injury—and unlock effective treatments for injection-injured individuals worldwide. Your support accelerates life-changing discoveries and therapies.

Contribute Here

Related material