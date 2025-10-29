Since the release of the COVID-19 genetic injections and virus, the world has witnessed a dramatic rise in illness. Previously healthy individuals are now struggling with new and unexplained conditions. These cases are not random; they reflect a consistent, worldwide trend that calls for serious scientific attention. In response to this threat, Villa Health, in collaboration with an international team, is conducting research guided by evidence and compassion.

Mainstream medicine has abandoned the victims of the COVID “vaccine” rollout, leaving a small group of independent doctors and researchers to uncover the truth. Without funding from Big Pharma or government institutions, we rely on public support to continue vital research into the long-term effects of these genetic injections and infections. Over six billion people have been exposed. Help us protect you, your family, and your community before it’s too late.

Why Research is Critical

Humanity has been exposed to a dangerous spike protein, produced not only by COVID-19 infection but more importantly by the genetic “vaccines” that instruct the body to manufacture it. Circulating throughout the body, it damages organs, disrupts the immune system, and triggers inflammation, clotting, and autoimmune reactions. This rise in symptoms demands immediate attention.

The Team Behind the Mission

Dr. Marivic Villa is spearheading the investigation, building on her extensive clinical experience treating both COVID-19 and injection-related injuries at Villa Health Center in Florida.

Dr. Marivic Villa (Left), Villa Health Center (Right)

She is joined by an exceptional group of physicians and scientists dedicated to uncovering the biological roots of the crisis.

(In Order) Dr. Andrew Zywiec, Dr. Byram Bridle, Dr. William Makis, Dr. Mark Trozzi, Nicolas Hulscher (Epidemiologist), Dr. David Speicher

The combined expertise of this team in immunology, oncology, and clinical medicine forms the backbone of the effort to understand and reverse spike-related damage.

Diagnostics and Recovery

This project will investigate how genetic injections and natural infections are disrupting immune balance, contributing to autoimmune disorders, and promoting cancer development. By comparing biological markers and clinical outcomes, the study seeks to:

Identify mechanisms of harm

Develop effective diagnostic strategies

Develop effective preventive strategies

Develop effective therapeutic strategies for recovery

The findings will be applied to advance:

Spike Detox

Selective Pharmaceutical Applications

IV Nutrient Therapy

Advanced Diagnostics

New Healing Strategies

On the Frontlines

Based in Florida, Villa Health Center is serving as a refuge for patients seeking recovery from COVID-related and post-injection illness. Dr. Villa’s team is combining medical innovation with genuine care, offering treatment protocols that address immune dysfunction and help restore health. This approach is making the center a model for patient-focused, science-based medicine.

How You Can Help

So far, this work has been sustained almost entirely through private funding and the personal commitment of Dr. Villa and her colleagues. The investigations are already deepening understanding of immune injury and recovery, but expanding this research will require broader support.

Your contribution will:

Accelerate clinical studies

Validate life-saving protocols

Bring effective therapies to those suffering around the world

Time is critical, as countless lives continue to be affected by ongoing immune damage. Every donation is a step closer to helping the victims, advancing treatment, and restoring hope.

