Most recently, Dr. Speicher genetically sequenced the contents of C-19 “vaccines” from Australia, confirming DNA adulteration there as well and providing evidence that is shaking the political and legal establishment in Australia.

In this interview, Dr. Speicher takes us to the cutting edge of the ongoing discovery of DNA in the C-19 injections. These injections are, by design, biological weapons that genetically invade and damage their victims.

Note: The video has been edited to help compensate for Dr. Speicher’s speech impediment. The content has not been altered.

About Dr David Speicher

Dr David Speicher, PhD, is a molecular virologist who has conducted research in Australia, India, Kenya, Cambodia, and Canada. His Canadian portfolio includes work at McMaster University and St. Joseph’s Healthcare in Hamilton, as well as the University of Guelph. Prior to COVID-19, Dr. Speicher’s research focused on oral cancers, sexually transmitted diseases, and using saliva as a diagnostic fluid.

Following the launch of COVID-19, Dr. Speicher examined the government’s early pandemic response and served as the laboratory and R&D director of Multiplex Genomics, a COVID-19 PCR testing facility. Despite a severe stutter, Dr. Speicher has been sharing important scientific truths throughout the COVID era and has faced professional and financial persecution for doing so. Regardless, he continues to push the envelope and is now a world leader in the study of the genetic contents of C-19 injections.

Dr Speicher completed the largest genetic sequencing analysis of COVID-19 so-called “vaccines” in the world, initially using vials from Ontario. His work confirmed the DNA adulteration of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. Dr. Speicher’s research is having a profound impact worldwide; it has been presented in the U.S. Senate and the European Parliament. His findings were instrumental in Florida State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo calling for a halt to the COVID mRNA vaccines. Read Dr David Speicher’s CV here.

The Situation in Australia

DNA contamination in Australian mRNA COVID shots is up to 145 times the allowable limit. Dr. Speicher’s report on the Australian COVID vaccine vials has just been made public. Read more here.

Here is the September 20, 2024, letter to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. This letter was penned by Australian Member of Parliament Russell Broadbent, along with a long list of lawyers, scientists, and doctors. In it, they report Dr. Speicher’s laboratory findings of DNA in Australian Pfizer and Moderna vials and demand an urgent investigation, calling for the injections to be halted immediately.

Letter to Australian Prime Minister

key Publications from Dr Speicher

DNA fragments detected in monovalent and bivalent Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna modRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Ontario, Canada: Exploratory dose response relationship with serious adverse events. (Click Here)

Australian COVID-19 modRNA vaccines contain record levels of plasmid DNA and SV40 regulatory sequences. (Click Here)

Albanese Formally Noticed: COVID-19 Vaccines Contaminated. (Click Here)

Australian DNA Contamination: The Final Report. (Click Here)

