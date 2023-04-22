Dr Trozzi Alert | There’s DNA in the RNA Shots. Lots!
Dr Trozzi gives a concise 15 Minute video explaining very concerning new revelations and implications.
Downloadable PDF: COVID-19 mRNA vaccines contain excessive quantities of bacterial DNA: evidence and implications – by Michael Palmer, MD and Jonathan Gilthorpe, PhD
Links:
Central Article to this Video: COVID-19 mRNA vaccines contain excessive quantities of bacterial DNA: evidence and implications – by Michael Palmer, MD and Jonathan Gilthorpe, PhD, published April 5, 2023 by Doctors For Covid Ethics
EMA (European MEdicines Agency) Assessment Report Dec 21. 2020 for PFizer
EMA Assessment Report March 11, 2021 for Moderna
Kevin McKernan’s Foundational Research:
Deep sequencing of the Moderna and Pfizer bivalent vaccines identifies contamination of expression vectors designed for plasmid amplification in bacteria 2023.
Pfizer and Moderna bivalent vaccines contain 20-35expression vector and are transformation competent in E.coli. 2023
DNA contamination in 8 vials of Pfizer monovalent mRNA vaccines. 2023
