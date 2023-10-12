Monday Oct 9 2023 WCH: Doctors Sucharit Bhakdi, Byram Bridle, Peter McCullough, Jessica Rose, Mark Trozzi, Janci Lindsey, Brigitte König, Kevin McKernan MSc, and Christof Plothe DO.

Thousands of truth seekers from around the world watched the live stream. The expert panel reached some very certain and sober conclusions. The level of criminality involved in these injections is extreme. They constitute assault and genetic invasion.

WCH Urgent Expert Hearing on Reports of DNA Contamination in mRNA Vaccines

Source

Timestamps:

0:00:00 – 0:16:50 Introduction by Plothe DO and Trozzi MD

0:16:50 – 0:30:00 Kevin Mc Kernan (USA) Plasmid Derived dsDNA contamination in mRNA “Vaccines”

0:30:00 – 0:42:00 Dr. Janci Lindsay (USA) DNA Integration and Mutation and Trangenerational Mechanisms of Harm

0:45:00 – 1:05:00 Prof. Alexandra Henrion-Caude (France) Why Are We So Concerned?

1:05:00 – 1:18:00 Prof Sucharit Bhakdi (Germany) mRNA Injections: Not Safe, Not Effective, Crimes Against Humanity

1:18:00 – 1:39:00 Assoc Prof Byram Bridle (Canada) An immunological perspective of plasmids and their fragments in the covid injections, as non-specific promoters of inflammation.

1:43:30 – 1:53:00 Dr Peter McCullough (USA) A Biologic Disaster fulfilling the multi-hit hypothesis for oncogenesis (cancer) and more.

1:53:00 – 1:58:00 Prof Brigitte König (Germany) Helping Solve The Crisis By Developing New Tests.

1:58:00 – 2:12:00 Dr Jessica Rose (Canada) Contamination Of Modified mRNA Covid-19 injections And Potential Adverse Reactions

2:17:30 – 2:24:00 Attorney Katie Ashby-Koppens (Australian) The legal implications of the deployment of unregulated GMO products as vaccines.

2:30:00 – 3:46:00 Panel Discussion

3:46:00 – 3:52:26 Conclusions by Plothe DO and Trozzi MD

World Council For Health Press Release

(Please share, download, and post)

Press Release

The World Council for Health, in collaboration with expert advisers, is dedicated to providing the public with accurate and reliable information to promote health and well-being. In light of recent concerns regarding bacterial DNA and genetic sequences in mRNA vaccines, the World Council for Health organized this Urgent Expert Hearing on this critical topic.

Related legal notices, charges, forms, actions, updates, more from these experts and the evolving science, can all be followed here. (Page under assembly with more parts coming over days, weeks and beyond here, mark this page)

For your health and freedom, please follow, subscribe to , and support The World Council For Health.

Life Site News Canada coverage of the WCH DNA Expert Hearing Panel:

Dr Trozzi Related Material