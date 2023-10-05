Doctors Sucharit Bhakdi, Byram Bridle, Peter McCullough, Jessica Rose, Mark Trozzi, Janci Lindsey, Brigitte König, with Kevin McKernan MSc and Christof Plothe DO

On Monday Oct 9 at 2 PM EST, Christof Plothe and Dr Mark Trozzi will moderate an urgent World Council For Health international experts hearing to evaluate and strategize regarding the discovery and confirmation of large quantities of undeclared, illegal, and dangerous plasmid DNA in Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 injections.

Join us here for this live event Monday October 9th, 2023 at 2 PM EST (7PM CET)

Dr Trozzi 2 Minute Video

