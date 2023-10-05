The Genetic Invasion of Mankind
Monday Oct 9: Christof Plothe & Dr Mark Trozzi will moderate an urgent hearing to evaluate the discovery of plasmid DNA in Pfizer & Moderna Covid-19 injections.
Doctors Sucharit Bhakdi, Byram Bridle, Peter McCullough, Jessica Rose, Mark Trozzi, Janci Lindsey, Brigitte König, with Kevin McKernan MSc and Christof Plothe DO
On Monday Oct 9 at 2 PM EST, Christof Plothe and Dr Mark Trozzi will moderate an urgent World Council For Health international experts hearing to evaluate and strategize regarding the discovery and confirmation of large quantities of undeclared, illegal, and dangerous plasmid DNA in Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 injections.
Join us here for this live event Monday October 9th, 2023 at 2 PM EST (7PM CET)
Dr Trozzi 2 Minute Video
Related Material and Links:
WCH | Urgent Expert Hearing on Reports of DNA Contamination in mRNA Vaccines
Dr Trozzi | Does DNA in the vials prove it is a bioweapon? Dr Trozzi’s interview with Iron Will exploring details and implications of high amounts of dangerous DNA found in Pfizer and Moderna Vials.
Halma, Plothe & Trozzi | mRNA harms and DNA contamination | A WCH Health Science Committee Special Report
