Recently we shared some very important news regarding large amounts of dangerous DNA found in the Pfizer and Moderna covid-19 injections.

This is huge news! The implications, and range of negative consequences can not be ignored by wise people. We call immediately for an even higher level of caution regarding the injections’ direct toxic effects, as well as shedding, transfection and more. Our study of this is ongoing, and you can anticipate more news and interviews over the weeks and months ahead.

Thanks to Iron Will for reaching out to discuss these findings from both biologic and criminal perspectives. Here is that interview. Please study, share, and strategize.

DNA In The Vials Proves It's A Bioweapon Part 1. Iron Will with Dr Mark Trozzi

DNA In The Vials Proves It's A Bioweapon Part 2. Iron Will with Dr Mark Trozzi

Related Material

About The Iron Will Report (The Voice of the Counter Narrative)

Mainstream news has become completely unreliable. Will Dove, the founder of StrongAndFreeCanada.org, established IronWillReport.com

In 2022 to bring Canadians the truth that legacy media won’t report, and our government doesn’t want you to hear. Through his weekly news report (released every Friday) and regular exclusive interviews with experts, authors and whistle-blowers Will and his team strive to keep you informed of important developments on many fronts, from the Covid narrative to the woke movement, government and corporate corruption, threats to our privacy and autonomy, freedom of speech and religion, censorship and much more.

Past guests have included Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Mark Trozzi, John Carpay, Dr. Robert Malone (the inventor of mRNA technology), Dr. Richard Fleming (author of ‘Is Covid-19 a Bioweapon’), John O’Looney and Richard Hirschman (who appeared in the documentary Died Suddenly), Brian Peckford (the sole surviving author of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms), Andrew Wakefield (creator of the documentary Vaxxed, and the first to find the link between vaccines and autism), Canadian freedom fighter James Topp, Oliver Ross of LibertyLives on protecting your privacy, and many more.

There are many free interviews and reports on the site, and members content is available for just $9.95/month with a 15 day free trial. All proceeds from the site go toward funding the fight for our rights and freedoms at Strong And Free Canada.

IronWillReport.com does not accept government or corporate funding of any kind. Everything we do is funded by our viewers, so you can be assured our only ‘agenda’ is to bring you the truth.