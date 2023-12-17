Here is the November 20th 2023 WCH international legal experts’ hearing. It is the strategic follow up event to the October 9th 2023 WCH scientific expert hearing regarding DNA contamination of covid-19 mRNA injections.

This hearing focused on legal implications of the DNA contamination of covid-19 mRNA “vaccines”; and strategies to halt the injections, establish justice for covid crimes, and pursue compensation of victims from the money pots of the perpetrators.

This is a global all star lineup of legals experts who are fighting for our future. The information here is gold for activists and lawyers around the world who are fighting the covid crimes against humanity, working to halt the injections, and strategizing to protect us all against even worse plans being laid by the WHO and their accomplices.

This is a full length event, but timestamps are marked so you can watch it in pieces. Please share this with activists and ethical lawyers and judges everywhere. It is a game changer, that will save them time while dramatically advancing their abilities.

Urgent WCH Expert Hearing on Plasmidgate: Legal Implications of DNA Contamination in mRNA Covid-19 “Vaccines”

Time Stamps:

Host Introductions:

Shabnam Palesa Mohamed: 0:00

Dr Mark Trozzi: 6:45

Panelist Presentations:

A. Science:

Fahrie Hassan – SA The Rulers OF The World: Covidgate Conflicts Of Interest: 13:00

B. Law:

Katie Ashby Koppens – NZ The Dr Fidge Vs Pfizer Court Case in Australia: 31:45

Julian Gillespie – AUS Insights into the GMO injections and legal implications: 42:40

Peter Fam – Australia Human Rights Are Sacred: 1:00:50

Sue Grey – NZ What We Have Learned In NewZealand: 1:10:30

Wendy Low – Singapore Right To Life, Liberty, and Livelihood. 1:23:15

Willem van Aardt – USA (video) Contaminated COVID-19 Vaccines, International Human Rights Law and the Voluntary Consent Criterion: 1:49:30

C. Discussions

SPM discusses the Great Freeset project: 2:02:00

Panelists’ Discussion: 2:06:00

Experts Closing Comments “What is your message to the world?”: 3:45:00

Message from Dr Tess Lawrie: 4:01:10

About the Panelists:

Fahrie Hassan

Fahrie Hassan is a Molecular Biologist and MSc in Chemical Pathology, specializing in Molecular Genetics, Enzymology, Immunology, and Biochemistry. He is manager of The Alliance Global Group and a founding Advisory Committee member of World Council for Health South Africa.

Katie Ashby-Koppens

Katie Ashby-Koppens is a civil litigator with over 20 years’ experience on both sides of the Tasman in Australia and New Zealand. Katie’s skill set is running large actions. Since being in Australia, Katie has been involved with some of the largest class actions relating to 2009 Black Saturday Bush Fires and the Hepatitis C Class Action. In the last year, Katie has been the instructing solicitor on the appeal of the AVN case and has been running similar actions in New Zealand, including cases for the midwives and against the pharma regulator for granting provisional consent for the 5-11 year old Pfizer Comirnaty. More recently, Katie’s filed an injunction application against Pfizer and Moderna alleging their Covid-19 products satisfy the definition of genetically modified organisms. Katie is also head of legal for New Zealand advocacy groups, Voices For Freedom and was the lead case manager for The ‘Hood.

Julian Gillespie

Julian Gillespie is a retired lawyer and former barrister from Australia. He serves as a director at Children’s Health Defense Australia. Julian researches extensively on all matters connected to Australia’s response to SARS-CoV-2, sharing publicly his findings concerning the legislative framework for how the Commonwealth and States and Territory governments centrally organised the response to SARS-CoV-2 from Canberra, drawing attention to the fact Australian governments collectively jettisoned years of scientific research amassed for correctly responding to a pandemic, to instead follow unscientific WHO recommendations which favoured big pharmaceutical interests.

Peter Fam

Peter Fam is a human rights specialist lawyer and the Principal lawyer at Maat’s Method, the only non-Government funded human rights law firm in Australia. Peter has a background in human rights focused civil litigation in both the private and government sectors, having worked on large-scale cases in Australia’s highest courts and in most jurisdictions. Peter focusses primarily on tort law, administrative law, privacy law, discrimination law, and other areas of civil litigation with a human rights focus. Peter also has particular expertise regarding the international human rights framework that Australia is a signatory to. Peter’s goal is to defend and advocate for the inherent dignity and rights every man and woman hold by virtue of their humanity.

Sue Grey

Sue Grey is a lawyer based in New Zealand, who specialises in complex emerging human rights, medico-legal, environmental and risk allocation issues. Sue has led many significant cases at all levels of the NZ courts, including a successful Covid vaccine challenge in May 2021 which resulted in the government changing the law overnight to retrospectively validate the rollout of a new medicine which had only provisional approval. Sue is also co-leader of the NZ Outdoors & Freedom Party and was co-leader of the Freedoms NZ umbrella, during the recent 2023 NZ general election.

Wendy Low

Wendy Low is an intellectual property lawyer who was once with one of the largest law firms in Singapore and Southeast Asia. She was profiled as one of the “50 IP Litigators You Should Know” in the Asia Pacific region and specializes in dispute work covering IP, tech, employment and health sciences.

Dr. Willem van Aardt

Dr. Willem van Aardt is an Extraordinary Research Fellow specializing in International Human Rights and Constitutional Law, and the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Finbond Group Limited. He obtained B.Proc. (Cum Laude) and LL. M. degrees from the University of Pretoria (South Africa) in 1994 and 1996 and finalized his Doctor Legum degree in Public Law through the North-West University (South Africa) in 2005. The central focus his doctoral research was “State responsibility for human rights abuses committed by non-state actors under the Constitution.” After completing his legal articles and being admitted as an Attorney of the High Court of South Africa in 1996, he co-founded Thuthukani Group in 1998, founded Finbond Group in 2003 and was admitted as a Solicitor of the Supreme Court of England and Wales in 2005. Over the past 20 years, Finbond has grown from a small one-office Pretoria, South Africa-based company to a global financial services group with more than 590 store locations in South Africa, Canada, and the United States of America-Finbond focus mainly, but not exclusively, on providing unsecured loans to the previously disadvantaged and marginalized. In 2017 Willem relocated from South Africa to the United States of America. In 2020 he was appointed as an Extraordinary Research Fellow at North-West University, Research Unit: Law, Justice, and Sustainability. Willem is author of the book COVID-19 LAWLESSNESS and numerous peer-reviewed legal articles relating to the violation of fundamental human rights during the COVID-19 pandemic. Six of his articles have been published in The Law Society of South Africa’s esteemed legal journal, De Rebus during 2020, 2021, and 2022. Over the past three years, Willem’s legal articles have been downloaded and read by thousands of researchers in more than 120 countries globally on academia.edu.

Related Material:

October 9th 2023 WCH scientific expert hearing regarding DNA contamination of covid-19 mRNA injections.