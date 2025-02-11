Follow and support the World Council for Health and Dr. William Makis for more empowering information.

The Crisis of Turbo Cancers and Chronic Illnesses

Dr. William Makis, a Canadian radiologist and cancer researcher, has extensively studied the severe health effects following the rollout of COVID-19 "vaccines." He has observed a surge in turbo cancers—extremely aggressive cancers developing in young people at late stages, often resistant to conventional treatments. Additionally, he notes a rise in autoimmune diseases, neurological disorders, and vascular conditions such as myocarditis and blood clots. Many patients, after exhausting standard oncological treatments, are left without options. Dr. Makis emphasizes the need for alternative approaches, including the use of repurposed drugs, to offer hope to these patients.

What Are Repurposed Drugs?

Repurposed drugs are existing medications originally developed for other conditions but found to have beneficial effects for new applications. Unlike new pharmaceutical treatments, these drugs have long-established safety profiles. Among the most promising repurposed drugs for cancer and chronic illness are ivermectin, fenbendazole, mebendazole, CBD oil, and melatonin. These drugs, despite their potential, have been largely ignored or actively suppressed by Big Pharma due to their affordability and non-patented status.

Ivermectin: A Powerful Tool Against Cancer

Initially developed as an antiparasitic, ivermectin has demonstrated remarkable efficacy against cancer. Dr. Makis highlights its multiple mechanisms of action:

Targeting Cancer Stem Cells: Unlike chemotherapy, which only kills rapidly dividing cells, ivermectin attacks the root cause of recurrence and metastasis—cancer stem cells.

Reversing Chemotherapy Resistance: Many cancer patients develop resistance to chemotherapy over time. Ivermectin restores sensitivity to treatment, making chemotherapy more effective.

Suppressing Tumor Growth and Metastasis: It inhibits angiogenesis, the process by which tumors develop their own blood supply, and promotes apoptosis, the programmed cell death of cancerous cells.

Broad-Spectrum Cancer Activity: Research shows that ivermectin is effective against a variety of cancers, including breast, prostate, colon, lung, and pancreatic cancers. Even brain tumors like glioblastoma have shown responsiveness to ivermectin treatment.

Fenbendazole and Mebendazole: Anti-Parasitics With Anti-Cancer Properties

Fenbendazole, commonly known as a dog dewormer, and mebendazole, its human counterpart, are part of the benzimidazole class of drugs. These medications have demonstrated remarkable anti-cancer properties through the following mechanisms:

Blocking Glucose Uptake: Cancer cells rely heavily on glucose for survival. Fenbendazole prevents them from utilizing this essential energy source.

Restoring Tumor Suppressor Proteins: Many cancers involve mutations in p53, a protein responsible for regulating cell death. Fenbendazole increases p53 levels, promoting the natural destruction of cancer cells.

Real-World Success Stories: Dr. Makis points to the case of Joe Tippins, a man diagnosed with terminal lung cancer who successfully eradicated his disease using fenbendazole. Stanford University researchers have also documented cases of patients with stage 4 cancer achieving remission through this treatment alone.

The Suppression of Repurposed Drug Research

Dr. Makis explains how the pharmaceutical industry suppresses research on repurposed drugs to protect profits. Ivermectin, for example, has been off-patent since 1996, and its manufacturer, Merck, has actively worked to discredit its benefits, favoring more expensive, patented treatments instead. With cancer treatment generating billions in revenue annually, industry stakeholders have little financial incentive to explore low-cost alternatives that could drastically reduce the need for chemotherapy and other lucrative interventions.

The Need for a Medical Paradigm Shift

Beyond pharmaceutical suppression, Dr. Makis argues that the medical field needs a complete ethical overhaul. The COVID-19 crisis revealed a concerning willingness among medical professionals to prioritize pharmaceutical industry interests over patient well-being. Many oncologists continue to recommend toxic, ineffective treatments while ignoring promising alternatives like ivermectin and fenbendazole.

To address this, Dr. Makis advocates for:

Greater Awareness and Education: Doctors and researchers must be willing to explore alternative treatments based on scientific evidence rather than industry influence.

Regulatory Reforms: Making life-saving drugs such as ivermectin and fenbendazole available over the counter to cancer patients and those with chronic illnesses.

Patient-Centered Care: Medical decisions should prioritize what is best for the patient rather than the financial interests of pharmaceutical shareholders.

Other Promising Repurposed Treatments

Dr. Makis highlights additional alternative treatments with significant potential:

CBD and CBG Oils: Cannabinoids have demonstrated anti-cancer effects, particularly in treating lung, brain, and skin cancers. CBG, in particular, has shown strong anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective properties.

Melatonin: Traditionally used as a sleep aid, high-dose melatonin therapy has been found to prevent cancer metastasis and enhance immune function.

Hydroxychloroquine and Methylene Blue: These compounds have shown anti-cancer effects and may support immune modulation.

Curcumin and Vitamin C Infusions: Both have been studied for their ability to reduce inflammation and promote cancer cell death.

The Future of Medicine: A Return to Ethical, Evidence-Based Care

A reset in medicine is inevitable. The increasing mainstream recognition of repurposed drugs signals a shift in public awareness that can no longer be ignored. With figures like Mel Gibson publicly discussing their success using these treatments, the demand for access will only grow.

The next step is ensuring that these treatments become widely available. If regulatory authorities fail to act, patients and independent practitioners must take the lead in promoting these life-saving options. The suppression of affordable, effective treatments must end, and medicine must return to a patient-centered, ethical framework where healing takes priority over profit.

Hope Through Innovation and Integrity

Dr. Makis' work underscores a crucial message: there is hope beyond conventional oncology. Patients who have exhausted mainstream treatment options can find alternative solutions through repurposed drugs. However, achieving this shift requires greater advocacy, awareness, and systemic changes within the medical industry.

By embracing repurposed drugs, prioritizing patient health over profit, and restoring integrity to medical research, we can revolutionize cancer treatment and chronic illness care for the better.

