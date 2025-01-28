As a Canadian and a friend of Dr. Makis, I was thoroughly impressed and deeply proud to witness his presentation from the front row at the WCH Florida Detox and Wellness Fair on January 11, 2025.

This is what a hero, a scientific giant, and a truly ethical doctor looks like.

The reality for people struggling with cancer has changed dramatically over the past four years. Scientists, doctors, and others who stood firm against the medical tyranny of the COVID operation have had their eyes opened to incredible new possibilities for health and healing.

Two approaches have stood out to me as most effective in resolving cancer: the metabolic approach and the use of repurposed medications—often in combination.

Dr. Makis' presentation on cancer and the alarming rise of "turbo cancers" among those coerced into receiving the C-19 genetic injections was both enlightening and liberating. He highlighted affordable, painless, and well-tolerated solutions that offer real hope.

Please share this far and wide—it could change lives.

Even stage four cancer doesn't have to be a painful death sentence. For private cancer consultations with Dr. William Makis, you can find all the details here:

