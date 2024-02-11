I wish I could report to you that Schwabb, Fauci, Gates, Tedros, Bourlas, Trudeau, Freeland, and other global predators have been arrested and neutralized by the military or police, but that has not happened... Yet.

Last month, while the WEF met in Davos to plan their next steps in abusing, manipulating, and stealing from us all, Dr. William Makis and I met to brainstorm regarding what they might be planning and how we can survive it. Our aim is to undermine their agenda and plot their well-deserved destruction.

I hope this information helps you and your family optimize your health and safety and enhances your role in disarming the medical-military-industrial complex. Let's work together to create an abundant, healthy, free, and fair society for us all.

About Dr William Makis

Dr.William Makis MD, FRCPC is a physician living in Edmonton, Alberta. He obtained an Immunology degree at University of Toronto where he was a top scholarship recipient, and graduated from McGill University School of Medicine in 2005, with specialty training in Nuclear Medicine Radiology and Oncology.

Dr.Makis has internationally renowned expertise in cutting edge cancer treatments for end stage cancer patients. He ran one of the largest Targeted Radionuclide Therapy Cancer Clinics in North America and diagnosed over 10,000 cancer patients in his career with state of the art diagnostics such as PET/CT.

Dr.Makis is also a cancer researcher with over 100 peer-reviewed publications in international medical journals, as well as a best selling author on Substack. He has been fighting corruption in Canada’s healthcare system for many years, and today he is working hard to help transform our healthcare system, by bringing back trust, honesty and medical ethics, while advocating for patients and their families who have been harmed by the system.

Dr Makis is one of the world leaders in tracking the tsunami of death across all demographics since the covid-19 genetic “vaccines” have been imposed on the world´s populations.

Dr Makis is the Chief of Nuclear Medicine and Oncology for the Wellness Company Canada.

Find Dr Makis excellent work at: Substack, Twitter/X, and Instagram