Dr. Byram Bridle, Professor Niel Karrow, and Dr. William Makis are three of the medical scientists I most respect in the world. I hope you find this recent discussion, which we had with Iron Will, to be extremely interesting and motivating in relation to our mission to stop the weaponization of medicine against innocent people.

Replicon Vaccines: The Next Crime of the Century. Drs. Bridle, Makis, Karrow, and Trozzi with Iron Will

Six weeks ago, Dr. Byram Bridle, Professor Niel Karrow, Dr. William Makis, and I traveled to Japan with other members of the International Crisis Summit. We were there for high-level scientific discussions about the COVID-19 genetic injections that have killed and injured millions of people. We were also on a mission to warn the people of Japan about a new threat to their health and ours: self-replicating mRNA injections, also referred to as the “replicon".

Throughout 2020 and until April 1st, 2021, Japan had slightly lower-than-normal death rates. COVID-19 had not increased mortality there. However, on April 1st, 2021, the genetic COVID-19 "vaccines" were unleashed on the Japanese population. The death rate immediately rose to approximately 25% excess mortality. This is an unprecedented increase in the death rate.

Since then, the Japanese people have received many boosters, and the accelerated dying has continued.

Like in Canada, the USA, and most countries, these injections have not been pulled from the market. Those of us who continue exposing the fraud and harms are still being persecuted by corrupted and maniacal health regulators, medical colleges, and outdated courts.

The genetic COVID-19 “vaccines,” which cause subjects to poison themselves with a toxic and foreign coronavirus spike protein, have been a disaster. Now, the Japanese are poised for something that may be even worse: injections of self-replicating mRNA. These new injections also use pegylated nanoparticles to deliver their genetic payload to all cells and tissues—but this RNA self-replicates! This means the subject's cells manufacture both the RNA and the spike protein. Just three molecules of this self-replicating RNA, delivered into one cell, can trigger a cascade of foreign RNA and spike protein production throughout the victim’s body. There is also a risk that this RNA may spread to and trigger a similar cascade in others who did not take the injections. Other species, such as our pets, may also be at risk. One of our Japanese colleagues described the self-replicating COVID-19 "vaccine" as "the third atomic bomb to be dropped on Japan."

Additional Information

Arcturus Therapeutics, in partnership with CSL Seqirus, manufacture the ARCT-154 “replicon” vaccine.

Related Material

