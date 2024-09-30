A New Genetic Experiment

Tomorrow, Japan’s medical-industrial complex is set to begin injecting unsuspecting individuals with a radical new genetic experiment: pegylated lipid nanoparticles containing self-replicating messenger RNA (mRNA), designed to produce toxic spike proteins.

Consider this in the context of the past four years. Mortality data from Japan shows that in 2020, mortality rates were lower than normal. However, when the first spike protein-producing genetic injections—labeled as “safe and effective vaccines for COVID-19”—were coerced into the population, mortality rates skyrocketed and have remained approximately 25% higher than normal ever since. These excessive death rates are alarmingly high and mirror the trends in other heavily injected nations.

The past three years of genetic “vaccines” for COVID-19 have not only failed to provide any benefits but have also caused three major harms:

They have driven the evolution of one viral variant after another. They have increased both the risk and severity of COVID-19 disease among injected individuals compared to those who remain uninjected. Most concerning, these injections have caused the deaths of tens of millions of people and inflicted injury on hundreds of millions.

Fraud, Negligence, Incompetence, and Intent

Throughout this process, manufacturers have repeatedly engaged in fraudulent activities, while medical regulators have acted as negligent and incompetent accomplices, at best.

Contrary to their stated ingredients, these RNA “vaccines” have contained large amounts of DNA and various extra genetic sequences, some of which pose serious threats to the integrity of the human genome and the long-term existence of future generations.

Despite these alarming developments, now-illegitimate medical regulators in Canada and around the world continue to promote these toxic injections, even as record numbers of deaths and injuries continue to accumulate.

Japan: The new testing ground of self-replicating RNA

Now, self-replicating RNA injections are set to be rolled out, starting in Japan. This means that the cells of injected individuals will not only become spike protein factories but also RNA factories. Once a small amount of self-replicating RNA enters human cells, those cells will produce even more RNA, which in turn triggers the production of more spike proteins. This toxic snowball effect could result in widespread transfection, where the self-replicating RNA spreads from injected individuals to uninjected ones. We are venturing into unknown territory, and the potential consequences are deeply concerning. This radical genetic experiment offers no benefits, only the risk of widespread death, disease, and possibly a global catastrophe.

In light of this looming disaster, Dr. Bridle, Dr. Makis, and I, as part of the International Crisis Summit delegation, spent last week in Japan attempting to prevent this rollout. We engaged in high-level scientific discussions and debates, held press conferences, met with the public and willing media, spoke before the Japanese parliament, and participated in a rally and march joined by 20,000 people.

Save Japan

Yesterday, following the rally and march, Dr. Makis, Dr. Bridle, and I held an informal debriefing to share our insights and concerns. We encourage you to watch the video and take action to help save Japan—and the world—from these self-replicating genetic injections that can only cause harm.

Wherever you are, I urge you to demand that your federal representatives take diplomatic action to stop this launch. You can also write to the president and emperor of Japan using the contact information provided below. Let’s keep this self-replicating genetic genie in the bottle.

Please support the International Crisis Summit and our ongoing mission to restore health,science, human rights, and the rule of law everywhere.

Take Action

Contact your member of parliament in Canada. (Click Here) Contact the Prime Minister of Japan. (Click Here)

