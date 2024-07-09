On the morning of June 17th, before the Injection of Truth event in Calgary, I had the pleasure of joining Dr. William Makis and Iron Will for an important conversation. Below is a written introduction by Iron Will. The full video is included below.

Introduction by Will Dove

Our existing healthcare system is broken. Not just broken, but corrupted to the core.

Dr. Mark Trozzi and Dr. William Makis have both been victims of this corruption. Last year, Dr. Trozzi’s license to practice was suspended only hours after coming out of an extended leave. In 2015, Trudeau’s government stole Dr. Makis’ groundbreaking cancer research. No reason given. His program was simply shut down. Today, the government is selling that same treatment to foreign dignitaries.

Bill C-47 placed Natural Health Products under the umbrella of Vanessa’s Law, the Protecting Canadians from Unsafe Drugs Act, and it is likely that by late this year or early next NHPs will begin to disappear from store shelves.

The Colleges of Physicians and the Nurses Colleges suspend the licenses of those who practice ethical medicine and who dare to oppose the narrative.

The various provincial health services impose illegal mandates on the public, and in many provinces the governments continue to seek or pass legislation to give themselves greater power to dictate to the public.

And over all of this, the WHO continues their campaign to gain the authority to declare a pandemic at any time, for seemingly any reason, and then to use the power of corrupt cooperating governments to further violate the rights of the people and further damage their health.

So how do we fix it? Can the current system be fixed, or does it need to be scrapped and replaced. And since the healthcare system is authorized by the government, where do we find the power to replace it, if that must be done?

In this interview, Drs. Trozzi and Makis discuss realistic solutions, without shying away from the fact that there are no simple, easy solutions. But there are solutions. If only the people will take action we can fix our healthcare system.

Support our mission by subscribing today. We operate on a tight budget and rely on our audience's support to continue our work. Subscribers gain access to exclusive content, while our extensive free library offers invaluable information that could save your and your family’s lives. If you'd like to contribute further, please consider making a donation by clicking here. Thank you for your support!

About IronWillReport.com (The Voice of the Counter Narrative)

Mainstream news has become completely unreliable. Will Dove, the founder of StrongAndFreeCanada.org, established IronWillReport.com in 2022 to bring Canadians the truth that legacy media won’t report, and our government doesn’t want you to hear. Through his weekly news report (released every Friday) and regular exclusive interviews with experts, authors and whistle-blowers Will and his team strive to keep you informed of important developments on many fronts, from the Covid narrative to the woke movement, government and corporate corruption, threats to our privacy and autonomy, freedom of speech and religion, censorship and much more.

Past guests have included Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Mark Trozzi, John Carpay, Dr. Robert Malone (the inventor of mRNA technology), Dr. Richard Fleming (author of ‘Is Covid-19 a Bioweapon’), John O’Looney and Richard Hirschman (who appeared in the documentary Died Suddenly), Brian Peckford (the sole surviving author of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms), Andrew Wakefield (creator of the documentary Vaxxed, and the first to find the link between vaccines and autism), Canadian freedom fighter James Topp, Oliver Ross of LibertyLives on protecting your privacy, and many more.

There are many free interviews and reports on the site, and members content is available for just $9.95/month with a 15 day free trial. All proceeds from the site go toward funding the fight for our rights and freedoms at Strong And Free Canada.

IronWillReport.com does not accept government or corporate funding of any kind. Everything we do is funded by our viewers, so you can be assured our only ‘agenda’ is to bring you the truth.

Related Material