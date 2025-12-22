Friends, thank you for standing with me. Since early 2020, I have devoted my life to exposing critical flaws in COVID-19 science and warning the public about the dangers of the so-called safe and effective “vaccines.” That work saved lives. Public trust has since collapsed, booster uptake has faltered, and mRNA technology is increasingly questioned. Yet the crisis is far from over. Billions now live with ongoing harm, and justice remains absent. While those responsible remain in positions of power, no one is truly safe.

But I am, and always will be, a doctor first. Quietly and diligently, I have continued my work behind the scenes, conducting deep research and carefully designing a fully dosed, root-cause-focused formulation to support the recovery of those harmed.

With my full blessing, the same principled young innovators who have amplified my message from the beginning have worked tirelessly to transform years of research into an affordable, high-quality, organic, non-GMO, Certified GMP, nutraceutical product for international availability.

Once again, we are calling on our community to help make something big happen. Together, we can defy the odds and bring this product to market.

Contribute Today

Related Material