The introduction of the COVID-19 genetic injections brought renewed attention to the biological effects of the spike protein. The so-called “vaccines” contain mRNA packaged within lipid nanoparticles, which protect the genetic code long enough to infiltrate human cells. Once inside, the modified mRNA directs ribosomes to manufacture the spike protein. Ribosomes ordinarily produce the body’s own essential proteins, but in this case they are diverted into creating this foreign viral fragment.

Spike Proteins (red) on surface of coronavirus

Spike protein poisoning has become a driving force behind the recent surge of unfamiliar illnesses. These conditions are routinely misdiagnosed, misunderstood, and mistreated by mainstream medicine, which continues chasing the ghosts of older diseases with symptomatic resemblance to the present issues. As expected, pharmaceutical interests focus on suppressing symptoms while ignoring the underlying cause. They poisoned the public with mRNA technology, made a fortune doing so, and are unequipped to undo the damage because they continue to reject the reality that the radically experimental genetic injections are a definitive bio-weapon.

If we refuse to see reality, or remain unaware of it, we lose the ability to steer our circumstances toward real transformation. This is a matter of serious importance, so I urge anyone unfamiliar with the topic to spend some time with the prerequisite information first.

When we shift our focus to solutions for detoxification, the core question remains the same whether exposure came through genetic injections or secondary routes such as spike protein shedding. How can we support our health, strengthen resilience, and help the body clear this harmful protein?

This article outlines practical steps drawn from ongoing scientific discussions, including insights from the paper Strategies for the Management of Spike Protein Related Pathology by Matthew Halma, Christophe Plothe DO, Dr. Paul Marik MD, and Dr. Tess Lawrie MD, PhD. The approaches highlighted here are straightforward, accessible, and grounded in established biological principles.

Spike Protein Toxicity

A spike protein is a foreign toxin produced inside the body after a victim received a genetic COVID injection. Its presence can trigger an autoimmune-like reaction in which the immune system begins attacking the body’s own cells. This happens when spike proteins bind to ACE2 receptors that line many tissues, causing the immune system to misidentify those tissues as foreign, similar to how an organ transplant may be rejected after surgery. This mechanism is tied to many of the injuries and chronic conditions emerging after the injection campaigns.

Additionally, although red blood cells and platelets lack ACE2, spike proteins can still adhere to them as a result of sialylated glycan bindings. Earlier coronaviruses carried hemagglutinin esterase, an enzyme that allowed them to detach from such surfaces, but SARS-CoV-2 does not. This lack of a release mechanism leads to persistent binding and can promote microvascular clumping (blood clots).

Blood cells clotting together due to spike protein binding.

There are growing concerns that, as a result of genomic integration, spike protein production may continue far longer than originally claimed, and in some individuals it may persist indefinitely. We still do not know how long this problem will remain with us. Tragically, many people continue to receive mRNA boosters, and though uptake has dropped significantly since corporate and government coercion subsided, shedding remains a strong concern.

In other work we have explored ways to block the spike protein and support cardiovascular health to reduce clotting risks. Even so, directly reducing the amount of spike protein already circulating in the body remains crucial for restoring health and protecting the public, and this is our focus for today.

The Key Strategy: Increase Autophagy

Autophagy is the body’s natural system for breaking down old or damaged proteins, including spike protein. It functions like an internal recycling program. By increasing autophagy, the body can clear unwanted proteins much faster.

The most effective way to boost autophagy is intermittent fasting. During fasting, the body turns to its internal supply of old proteins for energy and building blocks. This helps remove debris, reduce inflammation, and support tissue repair.

How to Apply Intermittent Fasting

A simple and powerful method is to reduce the daily eating window.

Goal: Eat within a 6 hour window each day.

Beginners can start with 8 to 10 hours and gradually shorten the window.

A practical daily routine:

Begin the morning with clean, chlorine-free, fluoride-free, mineral-rich water.

If desired, have black coffee or tea. A coffee blended with coconut oil and a non-caloric sweetener like stevia or monk fruit extract is acceptable and delicious.

Skip breakfast and break your fast at lunchtime.

Eat lunch and dinner within a 6 to 8 hour window.

This approach encourages sustained autophagy throughout the morning and late evening hours, helping the body dismantle spike protein more effectively.

Hydrate and Support the Body’s Detox Pathways

Clean water is essential. Aim for approximately three liters per day if possible. Adequate hydration helps flush toxins from the body and supports healthy kidney and lymphatic function.

In addition, include healthy fats in the diet. Cellular membranes are fat based, so consuming quality fats helps maintain and cleanse these structures.

Examples of beneficial fats:

Extra virgin olive oil

Coconut oil

Pasture raised butter or ghee (optional additions for those who tolerate dairy)

Protein Restriction

Eating smaller meals with moderate protein can further stimulate autophagy. When protein intake is lower, the body must recycle old and damaged proteins, which accelerates the removal of spike protein.

Natural Autophagy Enhancers

Certain natural compounds appear to increase baseline autophagy even outside fasting periods.

Notable examples:

Spermidine , found in wheat germ

Resveratrol, found in the skins of red grapes

Both have been studied for their longevity and cellular repair benefits. Always source organic and non-GMO.

Pharmaceutical Options

Some individuals may, under medical guidance, consider pharmaceutical compounds known to stimulate autophagy:

These should only be used with proper supervision from a qualified health professional.

Heat and Cold Exposure

Alternating between heat and cold can stimulate the immune system and enhance cellular cleanup.

Helpful practices include:

Sauna sessions

Cold plunges or cold showers

Ending a warm shower with a cold rinse

These techniques increase metabolic activity and help the body clear damaged proteins and cellular debris.

Simple Daily Summary

To support the removal of spike protein:

Drink plenty of clean water.

Eat healthy oils and reduce processed foods.

Limit eating to a 6 to 8 hour window.

Use intermittent fasting to activate autophagy.

Include spermidine rich foods and red grapes.

Engage in heat and cold exposure.

Consider supervised use of autophagy boosting medications if appropriate.

Moving Forward

Your body has an extraordinary ability to recover when it receives the right support. The practices outlined here can help clear toxins, rebuild strength, and protect long-term health.

This post offers only a brief look into a much larger conversation about healing after spike protein exposure. Our expanding library of more than 1,200 articles dives deeper into strategies for reducing inflammation, strengthening immunity, repairing injury from the genetic injections, and understanding the underlying mechanisms so you can make informed decisions. We continue adding new material every week, and we work closely with leading experts around the world to advance medical ethics, informed consent, and practical solutions for long-term healing.

