Dr Trozzi

Rick Zammuto
10h

I do it 2000 FUs everyday, about 3-4 hours after supper. I still have to do the daily 81g aspirin in the morning, because my cardiologist does not know anything about nato, unlike Peter McCullough who recommends the natto as you wrote. Dr. Ana who left substack found her unvaxed clinic patients had vax poisons she found were released from planes on purpose. Thus, more people need this natto than is currently known. Dr Ana also found taking EDTA once a week got rid of the other poisons they are still spraying out the backs of planes using our taxes on purpose, yet incognito. Here is perhaps the greatest interview about the geoengineering subject from yesterday. US Gov Admits Chemtrails Are Real (WorseThanYouThink) DaneWigington (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s8A6hkS1CUE)

Om
16h

Live Blood Analysis (LBA) showed fibrins (which can have numerous causes) in my blood. On the advice of my Naturopathic Doctor I started taking Nattokinase. LBA and Hijama subsequently showed excellent blood flow! As with all supplements, I ony take a capsule about 3x per week for maintnance. Emphasis is on real food (from farmers), RO water (structured and re-mineralized), detoxification and healthy lifestyle.

