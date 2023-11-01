Dr Trozzi | Urgent Message to Doctors and Nurses
Dr Trozzi explains how Pfizer committed fraud. Health Canada confirmed hidden SV40 promoter sequence. The injections are even worse than we thought.
Dr Trozzi’s urgent brief message to doctors and nurses. It is an important message for everyone including politicians, judges, and medical regulators. Everyone was lied to. Pfizer committed fraud. The genetic injections are even worse than we thought and must be stopped immediately.
Please help get this to everyone.
