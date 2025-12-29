In an era of public health hijacked by fear, politics, and corporate influence, Dr. Joseph Ladapo stands firmly in the truth. While many in medicine have bowed to pressure and abandoned their duty, he has chosen the more difficult, yet more honourable path. He defends human dignity, upholds scientific integrity, and reminds the world that a physician’s first obligation is to the people—not to institutions, not to ideology, and not to the pharmaceutical industry.

Dr. Joseph Ladapo is standing up for the rights and medical freedoms of Floridians, while setting an example for the rest of the world. You can find his work across several platforms here: (Social Media)

A Commitment to Diligence and Integrity

Dr. Ladapo’s journey is reflective of the strength of character that defines his leadership. Even while navigating institutions that tend to cultivate uniformity, he maintained a clarity and independence that set him apart. From graduating magna cum laude in chemistry at Wake Forest to earning both an M.D. and a Ph.D. at Harvard, he advanced through the highest tiers of academia without losing his own discernment and clinical judgement.

Harvard University

His training refined his technical expertise, but it was his personal integrity that allowed him to challenge corrupted systems and speak plainly when it mattered most.

Putting Science and the Patient First

As a clinician, Dr. Ladapo has always placed the patient, rather than rigid protocols, at the centre of his work. At UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine, he balanced hands-on patient care with research that addressed real human needs, including smoking cessation and preventive strategies for heart disease. Whether working with individuals living with HIV, or tackling chronic disease, he consistently approached medicine as a relationship meant to serve the patient.

UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine

His work has appeared in leading medical journals including The Journal of the American Medical Association, Journal of the American College of Cardiology, and Annals of Internal Medicine. These studies advanced patient-centred interventions, exposed inefficiencies in health systems, and helped shape more ethical approaches to prevention and care.

Courage in a Time of Compliance

Appointed Surgeon General of Florida by Senator Ron DeSantis in 2021, Dr. Ladapo immediately began dismantling the harmful, fear-based policies that had dominated Florida’s pandemic response. His early actions included ending unnecessary school quarantines, introducing guidance that challenged mask mandates, and pushing for broader access to early COVID-19 treatments. Each of these steps pushed back against federal pressure campaigns and the climate of censorship that had taken hold nationwide.

Dr. Ladapo spoke plainly about the immorality of coercive mandates, reminding the public that no authority has the right to determine what individuals do with their own bodies, and warning that normalizing emergency powers causes profound damage to constitutional assurances.

A Landmark Stand for Medical Freedom

In 2025, Dr. Ladapo announced a bold initiative: the elimination of all vaccine and COVID injection mandates in Florida, including those imposed on schoolchildren. The proposal was framed as a defence of informed consent and bodily autonomy, saying “People have a right to make their own decisions, informed decisions.” He also cited ongoing concerns about federal transparency, noting that the FDA had not provided evidence that standard DNA-integration safety assessments were ever completed for the COVID-19 mRNA products, and argued that current vaccine practices must be reevaluated in light of emerging data.

His message carried a deeper spiritual truth: our bodies are gifts, not property of the state. This was the same theme which ran through his speech to the World Council for Health:

By insisting that medical decisions must be voluntary, he set Florida apart as a refuge for families seeking honest medicine. The state became the frontline of ethical public health and inspired millions across the nation who had felt abandoned by institutional leadership.

Grounding Action in Truth and Moral Principles

In his memoir Transcend Fear, Dr. Ladapo articulated the foundational principles which guide his leadership. He emphasized how mindful decision-making, moral courage, and the rejection of institutional intimidation shaped his resistance to mandating experimental injections and other coercive policies. The book reveals the importance of cultivating inner strength especially in the face of relentless political attacks.

While others clung to narratives that served power and self-interest, he devoted himself to serving his people, including transparency around data, open debate in medicine, and the restoration of informed consent. He has lived his values consistently, regardless of the pressure to conform, and demonstrated that truth remains a powerful force even when institutions try to suppress it.

A Model for the Future of Ethical Medicine

Dr. Ladapo’s example offers more than a refutation of failed public health policy; it provides a blueprint for what ethical medicine must become. His leadership shows that scientific education is meaningless without moral courage, and that no amount of technical expertise can compensate for a lack of honesty.

By restoring these principles in Florida, he has challenged physicians, scientists, and policymakers across the country to reclaim their integrity and proven that small pockets of resistance can expose the weakness of entire institutions that operate on fear. The path forward is guided by simple, yet crucial principles: tell the truth, honour the patient, and refuse to participate in systems that violate human rights. Please join us in supporting Dr Joseph Ladapo and his mission to restore health, freedom and real science in Florida.

