It was a profound honor to attend, lecture, and learn at the World Council for Health Florida Detox and Wellness Fair on January 11, 2025.

Among the distinguished speakers was none other than Florida’s Surgeon General, the honorable Dr. Joseph Ladapo, MD. His presence and thoughtful words embodied the principles of integrity, wisdom, and medical freedom that have made Florida a beacon of hope in these challenging times. Learn more about Dr. Ladapo here.

My colleagues and I were deeply inspired by Dr. Ladapo’s kind and courageous leadership. His approach stands in stark contrast to the oppressive climates in countries like Canada and Germany, where ethical doctors are punished, stripped of their licenses, or even imprisoned for standing up against medical tyranny. Florida, on the other hand, continues to lead the way as a sanctuary for truth, wellness, and human rights.

Video Description:

Join Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Florida’s Surgeon General, as he delivers an inspiring message at the Florida World Council for Health Detox and Wellbeing Fair. Dr. Ladapo, a University of Florida professor and author of Transcend Fear, highlights the urgent need to reclaim health and wellbeing from the grip of industrial interests, including the pharmaceutical sector. In his heartfelt address, he commends attendees for taking a stand against the toxic status quo and seeking a path of holistic wellness—encompassing physical, emotional, spiritual, and mental health.

This transformative event was proudly hosted by the Villa Health Center, under the guidance of Dr. Marivic Villa, a dedicated advocate for health freedom and natural healing. To learn more about Villa Health Center and their commitment to empowering health and wellness, visit villahealthcenter.com and follow them on Facebook at Villa Health Center. Watch this video and be inspired to take charge of your health journey!

Related Material