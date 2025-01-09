Reflecting on recent years, it’s impossible to ignore how medicine has been co-opted and manipulated to serve agendas far removed from patient care. From my perspective as a physician, I’ve witnessed the erosion of foundational principles in healthcare, and the widespread rollout of the COVID-19 "vaccine" is one of the starkest examples.

Thanks to Chris and Caroline Pomeroy and The Pembroke Freedom Group for holding this event; Cori Slaughter and Vlad Tepes for recording and sharing the video; the RAIR Foundation USA for posting the video; Finnigan’s Restaurant and Pub for the venue, and Jack and Judy Lapierre for lodging my family and I. Video source: (Click Here)

Medicine Under Siege

The healthcare system has shifted, with powerful players—pharmaceutical giants and private donors—exerting disproportionate control. Organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO), whose majority funding comes from entities like the Gates Foundation and GAVI, now seem more aligned with private interests than public health.

Instead of fostering trust, this dynamic has undermined the sacred bond between doctor and patient. Privacy and autonomy have eroded, and professionals who question the narrative face career-ending attacks.

The "Vaccine" Problem

Traditional vaccines were designed to introduce weakened or fragmented viruses to stimulate immunity safely. The COVID-19 "vaccine," however, departed radically from this model. It used pegylated lipid nanoparticles, a delivery system for experimental treatments, to transport modified mRNA into the body.

Unlike traditional vaccines, this method distributed the injected material across all tissues, including the brain and reproductive organs. These nanoparticles instructed cells to produce the coronavirus spike protein—a toxin known to trigger immune attacks on the body’s own tissues.

Red Flags and Suppression

Early in the pandemic, the inconsistencies were impossible to ignore. Hospitals often sat empty, while media reports claimed they were overrun. Effective treatments like hydroxychloroquine and zinc were sidelined, and mandates like masking and lockdowns lacked robust scientific support.

The rollout of the COVID-19 "vaccine" compounded these issues. Evidence emerged of severe side effects, including organ damage, reproductive harm, and sudden deaths among young, otherwise healthy individuals.

A Personal Reckoning

This wasn’t the practice of medicine I had dedicated my life to. As I dug deeper, it became clear that this wasn’t just negligence—it was a coordinated effort to suppress dissent and enforce compliance.

Confronting this reality, I made the difficult decision to forgo financial security and the comforts of a stable career. I sold my home, liquidated my savings, and stepped away from the system’s “golden handcuffs” to advocate for truth and integrity.

Moving Forward

The fight isn’t over. Across the globe, doctors and scientists are working tirelessly to expose these issues and provide resources for those affected. Organizations like the FLCCC and the World Council for Health are at the forefront of developing detox protocols and recovery solutions.

The challenges are immense, but so is the resolve of those committed to restoring ethics and transparency in healthcare. It’s time to reclaim medicine for what it should be: a practice centered on the well-being and rights of patients.

