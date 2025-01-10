The WCH Florida Detox & Wellness Fair, happening on Saturday, January 11, 2025, in The Villages, Florida, promises to be an eye-opening event addressing pressing health concerns of our time. In this discussion, Dr. Marivic Villa, Dr. Alexander Frank, and Dr. Mark Trozzi introduce the event, highlighting the importance of detoxification in tackling chronic diseases, "vaccine" injuries, and the broader toxicity of modern life.

For tickets and more information, join us in person or stream online at: WCH Florida Detox & Wellbeing Fair Eventbrite.

Addressing the Urgent Need for Detoxification

Dr. Marivic Villa, Chair of the World Council for Health Florida, emphasizes the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing demand for solutions. She discusses how the pandemic and the rollout of "vaccines" exacerbated health crises, particularly among seniors in her practice. She views detoxification as a vital step toward recovery and prevention, aiming to empower individuals to regain control over their health.

Exploring Neurological Impacts and Prevention

Dr. Alexander Frank, a chiropractic neurologist, will delve into the neurological effects of modern health challenges, including the impact of "vaccines" on autonomic systems. He highlights the importance of prevention through education, emphasizing the role of diet, lifestyle changes, and effective interventions in combating the toxic modern environment.

Tackling Genetic and Toxic Harms

Dr. Mark Trozzi, a veteran emergency physician and advocate for medical ethics, focuses on understanding the mechanisms of harm caused by the "vaccines." He will discuss strategies for detoxifying and mitigating their effects, offering practical insights into addressing these unprecedented challenges.

What to Expect at the Event

Attendees can look forward to engaging talks by 12 expert speakers, hands-on workshops, and a diverse range of non-pharmaceutical vendors. For those unable to attend in person, a live stream will be available to access vital information on health and detoxification.

Join this transformative event to learn how to navigate modern health challenges and take meaningful steps toward a healthier, more empowered future.

