In this question and answer segment, we address key issues following the harmful COVID genetic injection campaign, with a focus on practical solutions and treatment. Modern medicine stands at a crossroads between conformity to illegitimate institutions and the restoration of ethical care. We must now fight to reclaim truth, integrity, and genuine healthcare.

Disclaimer: This article is a synthesis of insight from the panel. It is for educational purposes only, and individuals should use discretion when determining their own medical regimen.

Credits

Dr. Marivic Villa is dedicated to studying the damaging effects of the COVID “vaccines” and finding solutions to treat the injured. You can find her at: (X, VillaHealthCenter.com)

Dr. Mark Brody was trained in psychiatry and child psychiatry at the Boston Psychoanalytic Institute before turning to homeopathy and holistic medicine.

Dr. Homer Lim is a physician practicing in the Philippines. He specializes in integrative and orthomolecular medicine.

Dr. William Makis is an oncologist, writer and researcher with over 100 peer-reviewed publications in international medical journals. You can follow and support him at: (X, Substack)

A special thank you to WCH Florida for hosting this excellent event at the Grand Oaks Resort.

Preventive Use of Antiparasitic Medicines

Questions surrounding the long-term use of ivermectin and mebendazole for cancer prevention have become increasingly common. Dr. William Makis says that large-scale clinical trials are lacking, but preclinical data and anecdotal evidence show promise in reducing cancer risk and recurrence. He suggests starting preventive regimens at a low dose—12 mg ivermectin, or 200 mg mebendazole in alternating cycles (three to four days on, three to four days off)—to minimize toxicity while maintaining potential protective effects.

Many who have recovered from advanced cancer continue these medications indefinitely, citing tangible improvements and reduced fear of relapse. Though empirical research is urgently needed, early findings point to a plausible biochemical mechanism linking these agents to modulation of cellular stress, immune function, and viral persistence.

The Five Principles of Spike Protein Detoxification

Dr. Marivic Villa suggests five steps for those injured by the COVID “vaccine” or suffering from long COVID:

Reduce spike protein load: Since spike protein is identified as the principal pathogenic agent, early use of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine remains central to therapy. Control inflammation: Chronic inflammation is the “rust” of the body; anti-inflammatory substances and lifestyle corrections are essential for recovery. Remove environmental toxins: Polluted air, contaminated water, and chemical-laden food exacerbate systemic toxicity. Clean living environments and toxin avoidance are non-negotiable. Treat resulting secondary illnesses: Post-“vaccine” patients often develop autoimmune conditions, viral reactivations, and other chronic disorders that must each be addressed. Stop further exposure: Beyond refusing additional injections, practitioners now confront the deeper challenge—halting persistent spike protein production and genetic contamination within the body itself.

A Crisis of Medical Silence

A recurring theme in the Q&A is the abandonment of moral duty by the medical establishment. The vast majority of physicians either promoted the injections or remained silent, leaving the injured without care or recognition. The resulting explosion of immune dysfunction and “turbo” cancers has revealed the catastrophic cost of institutional obedience. Independent physicians, though marginalized and ostracized, are working to develop treatment frameworks where mainstream medicine offers none.

Detox Protocol Resources

Protocols for spike protein detox are now available through several independent medical networks, including the World Council for Health, the Wellness Company, and the Independent Medical Association. Each offers variations on a core model involving ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, nattokinase, bromelain, antioxidants, and immune-supportive nutrients.

Pregnancy and Cancer Treatment

The safety of antiparasitic agents in pregnancy remains uncertain. While data suggests that ivermectin and mebendazole are relatively safe, no conclusive studies have been completed regarding expectant mothers. It is best to avoid these medications during early pregnancy, especially before organ development of the fetus, while emphasizing the difficult ethical balance between maternal survival and fetal safety. In life-threatening cancers, risk–benefit considerations may justify their cautious use under strict supervision. Non-pharmaceutical options such as nattokinase, bromelain, and targeted nutrients are sometimes introduced after the first trimester.

Cognitive Decline and Ivermectin

For dementia patients, ivermectin is used experimentally in low doses—typically 12 mg once daily—to support immune balance and neurological repair. The elderly require careful monitoring, as excessive dosing can cause disorientation or motor instability. Gradual titration is preferred, and some practitioners report notable cognitive improvement even after a single dose. Adjunct therapies may include lithium orotate and vitamin C to reduce oxidative stress and beta-amyloid accumulation.

Shedding, Long COVID, and Preventive Measures

Dr. Homer Lim explains that nicotine patches are occasionally used to mitigate long COVID symptoms, but have little evidence for preventing transfection. It is likely better to take ivermectin before and after high-exposure situations—such as travel—to block potential transfection. The combination of ivermectin with anti-clotting enzymes like nattokinase or serrapeptase, vitamin D optimization, and probiotic supplementation (especially Bifidobacterium) forms the backbone of preventive care. Gut health restoration is viewed as vital, as post-“vaccine” microbiome collapse is increasingly linked to immune failure and cancer.

Integrative Peptide and Mineral Therapies

Experimental use of peptides such as thymogen alpha-1 shows promise in reducing autoimmune inflammation and promoting immune balance. Paired with vitamin C, these compounds appear to act as cellular “anti-rust” agents. Similarly, lithium orotate—a mineral form distinct from pharmaceutical lithium—is reported to decrease beta-amyloid formation in early Alzheimer’s disease, suggesting a possible neuroprotective application for spike-related neuropathology.

Toward Over-the-Counter Access

The movement to make ivermectin available over the counter is gaining momentum. Texas and Tennessee have already passed laws supporting access, and discussions are underway in Florida to follow suit. Such policies represent a growing rejection of pharmaceutical monopolies and a recognition of the people’s right to medical choice. The goal is a decentralized, transparent supply of locally manufactured, purity-verified antiparasitic medicines—without prescription barriers or price manipulation.

Navigating Conversations with Conventional Doctors

Patients pursuing alternative or integrative treatments often face hostility from conventional medical practitioners. While honesty is the ideal, doctors may react negatively or even withdraw care if non-pharmaceutical, alternative methods are mentioned. It is recommended to tread carefully and attempt to gauge the character of your doctor when navigating these discussions.

Personal Protection and Immune Maintenance

Individual protocols vary but commonly include daily vitamin D (around 10,000 IU), nattokinase with serrapeptase, quercetin, zinc, vitamin C, probiotics, and intermittent ivermectin. Chlorine dioxide and oregano oil are occasionally used to target resistant respiratory pathogens. Dr. Villa notes that gut testing reveals that the same bacterial species found in the intestines of “vaccinated” individuals are migrating to the respiratory tract, confirming widespread microbiome disruption. Long-term prevention depends on restoring gut integrity and cellular immunity.

Breaking Through Cognitive Resistance

Many feel frustration over the difficulty of awakening family and colleagues to the widespread corruption. We must combine persistence with compassion—avoiding confrontation while using Socratic questioning to guide others toward realization. Communication rooted in empathy, factual clarity, and practical solutions helps dissolve cognitive dissonance more effectively than argument or condemnation.

Technological Components and Environmental Toxicity

A growing body of research points to the integration of technological materials within biological systems. Observations of self-assembling or conductive elements in blood samples raise concerns about nanotechnological interference and environmental exposure. These findings align with emerging literature on the “Internet of Bodies”—a concept describing the fusion of biotechnology with surveillance infrastructure.

A History of Engineered Epidemics

COVID-19 was not an isolated event but part of a decades-long pattern—from AIDS to swine flu. Each iteration has expanded state control, justified mass experimentation, and weakened individual health sovereignty. The ongoing agenda is codified in international health regulations which grant the World Health Organization power to impose mandatory “vaccines” and surveillance measures worldwide.

The medical system must have its integrity restored and fundamental principles of consent upheld. Health cannot coexist with coercion, nor science with censorship. It is time to treat the injured and restore ethical healthcare.

