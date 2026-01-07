Dr. Mark Brody’s presentation at the World Council for Health explores the hidden patterns behind disease and the energetic dimensions of healing. Drawing on decades of clinical experience, Dr. Brody shows how recurring patterns in emotion and physiology reveal underlying energetic imbalances that may predispose individuals to disease. His reflections invite a broader understanding of medicine—not only as a science of the body but as a philosophy that unites mind, nature, and health.

Healing After Harm Fundraiser Campaign (18% Raised) We need your support to launch our cutting-edge, evidence-based supplement line designed specifically to aid recovery, detoxification, and long-term prosperity for those affected by harms from the Covid-19 era. These premium formulations draw on the latest independent research to empower healing, restore vitality, and build resilience for a healthier future. Learn More | Donate

Credits

Dr. Mark Brody was trained in psychiatry and child psychiatry at the Boston Psychoanalytic Institute before turning to homeopathy and holistic medicine.

A special thank you to WCH Florida for hosting this excellent event at the Grand Oaks Resort.

From Psychiatry to Holistic Medicine

Dr. Mark Brody began his career within the confines of academic psychiatry, where mental illness was defined by neurochemistry and proceduralized through an overreliance on drugs. Disillusionment with the pharmaceutical model led him toward a more integrative practice grounded in homeopathy, nutrition, environmental medicine, and energy therapy. In 2020, Dr. Brody publicly warned of the dangers of the COVID-19 injections and, like many others who spoke out, his medical license was suspended. Choosing principle over compliance, he continued to practice under Rhode Island’s Health Freedom Act, guided by the conviction that medicine must serve truth first.

The Miasmatic View of Disease

In his presentation, Dr. Brody introduces the homeopathic concept of miasm—an underlying pattern that governs the form and expression of disease. Originating with Samuel Hahnemann in the 18th century, miasms represent recurring patterns that shape how illness unfolds. Disease, in this view, is not random or purely mechanical but an expression of the body’s adaptive intelligence. Some illnesses emerge violently; others linger quietly. Some bring desperation, others denial or acceptance. Dr. Brody uses historical and cultural cycles to illustrate how similar patterns appear at the societal level, revealing the same forces at work across every scale of life. To illustrate, he outlines six archetypal miasms, each carrying a characteristic rhythm and emotional tone that shows how body, mind, and culture mirror one another in their path toward imbalance or renewal.

Archetypal Miasms (As described by Dr. Brody)

Psoric. This miasm involves irritation and optimism. It appears in early or surface-level diseases such as skin tags, actinic keratosis, and early prostate or breast lesions. People in this state often remain hopeful and adaptable.

Typhoid. This state centers on crisis and recovery. It occurs in acute, short-term illnesses marked by inflammation or fever. It reflects intense struggle and the conviction that persistence will bring recovery.

Sycotic. This pattern is linked to excess and concealment. It shows up in conditions of overgrowth such as warts, polyps, benign tumors, and early-stage cancers. The person tends to suppress symptoms and hide feelings of embarrassment or shame.

Tubercular. This miasm combines restlessness and physical decline. It is common in chronic or wasting diseases, including lung, head-and-neck, or metastatic cancers. It brings fatigue, dissatisfaction, and a strong desire for change.

Cancer. This state is driven by overcontrol and perfectionism. It is found in invasive diseases such as breast, colon, and prostate cancers. The pursuit of order becomes destructive, consuming energy and vitality.

Syphilitic. This miasm involves disintegration and despair. It manifests in destructive illnesses such as bone, pancreatic, and “turbo” cancers, and in severe mental disorders. It reflects collapse, hopelessness, and a drive toward decay.

Cancer and Civilization

Using cancer as a timely and revealing example, Dr. Brody interprets the disease and the age as expressions of the same energetic imbalance. Just as malignant cells disregard the organism’s natural order, modern civilization has lost proportion—expanding without restraint across economic, technological, and political spheres. Both forms of excess arise when harmony and interdependence are forgotten. The surge of “turbo cancers” in recent years, he argues, reflects not only toxic and environmental assaults but a deeper crisis of orientation within medicine and society.

Cycles of Collapse and Renewal

Dr. Brody concludes that the present era is moving into a syphilitic miasm, marked by disintegration and despair—but also by the potential for regeneration. In homeopathy, he reminds us, like cures like: destruction of the disease can lead to healing. The turmoil of our time may be the necessary passage toward a profound renewal in medicine and in human consciousness.

Related Material