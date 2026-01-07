Dr Trozzi

ABGirl
In my homeopathic training, miasms and emotions are noted as contributing and root causes to dis-ease. A friend has also done a lot of work around disharmony and emotions as they contribute of dis-ease in his books. It’s very interesting and eye opening and accurate in my experience.

Andree
Pursuing healing for myself, I have come to understand that healing is the integration of all our bodies: physical, mental, energetic, spiritual, social into harmony. An imbalance in one brings imbalance in others or is reflected in others. Our modern western medicine is so limited and often wrong, how can one hopes it can truly heal? It's a business model, not a healing art anymore. I feel very sorry for those who have a vocation to heal and are stuck in this false model.

