Dr. Andrew Zywiec’s presentation at the World Council for Health Florida delivers a devastating account of the COVID ‘vaccine’ program, exposing deliberate scientific negligence and institutional concealment. Drawing from his peer-reviewed paper COVID-19 Injections, Harms, and Damages: A Non-Exhaustive Conclusion, he argues that the “pandemic” response was driven by engineered biology, political suppression, and medical ethics abandoned in favor of profit and control.

We cannot carry this mission forward without you. Your support fuels our research, amplifies public awareness, and powers grassroots movements driving real, lasting change. To contribute, consider a paid Substack subscription or making a one time donation today.

Support Our Mission

Credits

Dr. Andrew Zywiec is an American physician and clinical researcher speaking out against unethical medical practices from COVID injections to gender surgery. You can follow him at: (X)

A special thank you to WCH Florida for hosting this excellent event at the Grand Oaks Resort.

In this presentation, Dr. Zywiek introduces Covid-19 Injections: Harms and Damages, a Non-Exhaustive Conclusion, a profound peer-reviewed paper he coauthored alongside an all-star team of researchers: Irene Mavrakakis M.D., Peter McCullough M.D., Nicolas Hulscher M.P.H., Aaron Kheriaty M.D., Paul Marik M.D., James Thorp M.D., Marivic Villa M.D., Charles Rixey M.A., Lt. Edward Macie (USN MSC), and Abraxas Hudson.

Weaponizing Medical Research

Dr. Zywiec traces the origins of SARS-CoV-2 and the related injections to long-standing gain-of-function research, in which viruses are deliberately modified to increase their ability to infect humans. He points to collaborations between U.S. and Chinese laboratories, including the U.S.-funded Wuhan Institute of Virology, where researchers added genetic elements such as furin cleavage sites and HIV-like inserts to chimeric coronaviruses. These engineered features, now present in SARS-CoV-2, enhance infectivity and weaken immune defenses—traits consistent with laboratory manipulation rather than natural evolution.

He explains that these genetic signatures align with the international definition of biological weapons research and therefore violate the Biological Weapons Convention, which bans the creation of pathogens with heightened lethality.

A vaccine prototype existed by January 2020, before officials acknowledged human-to-human transmission. Dr. Zywiec notes that this early development, coupled with the rapid suppression of the lab-origin theory through the Proximal Origins publication, indicates a coordinated effort to control the narrative and conceal prior knowledge of the virus’s engineered nature.

The Data Behind the Harm

Analysis from the Defense Medical Epidemiological Database shows marked increases in post-mandate health conditions: myocarditis rose by 151%, pulmonary embolism by 44%, ovarian dysfunction by 35%, and several cancers by double-digit percentages. Dr. Zywiec’s Florida cohort of more than 800 “vaccine”-injured patients showed that over 80% had immune dysfunction, 75% had abnormal autoantibodies, and 90% experienced reactivation of latent infections such as Epstein–Barr, cytomegalovirus, and Lyme disease.

He emphasizes that independent studies confirm long-term spike protein persistence in immune cells, leading to chronic inflammation, immune exhaustion, and elevated cancer risk. These findings, supported by thousands of peer-reviewed papers, continue to be disregarded by regulatory agencies and governments.

Pregnancy, Fertility, and the Next Generation

Dr. Zywiec describes alarming reproductive effects linked to the injections. Pfizer’s own 2021 post-marketing report documented over 42,000 adverse events, including 1,200 deaths and an 81% miscarriage rate. A re-analysis of the CDC’s Shimabukuro study found that when early-term pregnancies were properly accounted for, miscarriage rates exceeded 80%. Dr. Zywiec also highlights studies showing that the mRNA can cross the placenta and appear in breast milk, meaning unborn babies and newborns were indirectly exposed to the same genetic material intended for adults.

These findings reveal a profound breakdown. Pregnant women—normally protected from experimental treatments and encouraged to be careful with medications—were pressured to participate in an uncontrolled experiment.

The Need for Medical Reform

Dr. Zywiec concludes that the injections constitute an engineered biological threat rather than an asset to public health. He calls for the suspension of all mRNA biologics, criminal accountability for those responsible, and a reestablishment of ethical medical practice grounded in transparency and patient autonomy. Moral reconstruction must begin with truth-telling and the end of corporate immunity.

Related Material