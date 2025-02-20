Dr. Kimberly Biss, an experienced obstetrician-gynecologist, has raised serious concerns regarding the administration of COVID-19 “vaccines” to pregnant women. Drawing from her clinical observations, personal research, and an in-depth review of available data, she has highlighted alarming trends in pregnancy complications, fertility issues, and reproductive health abnormalities.

Dr. Biss is part of the Advanced Biological Research Group. You can find her at the following platforms:

The Infection Fatality Rate vs. the Risks of the “Vaccine”

During the early stages of the pandemic, data from 31 countries demonstrated an extremely low infection fatality rate for individuals aged 20 to 40—the primary demographic of pregnant women. Despite this, COVID-19 “vaccines” were heavily marketed to expectant mothers, even without proper safety data.

The modified RNA technology used in the “vaccines” raised red flags for Dr. Biss early on. By replacing uracil with pseudouridine, the mRNA persisted longer in the body, potentially leading to autoimmune reactions. These concerns were dismissed but are now evident in the rising number of autoimmune-related complications seen in “vaccine” recipients.

A Troubling History: Past Drugs and Their Consequences

Historically, medical interventions for pregnant women have led to tragic consequences. Two well-known examples include:

Diethylstilbestrol (DES): A drug prescribed to pregnant women in the mid-20th century that resulted in reproductive abnormalities in their children and even their grandchildren.

Thalidomide: A drug given to pregnant women that caused severe birth defects, later repurposed for multiple myeloma treatment at exorbitant prices.

These cases serve as cautionary tales. Despite past failures, the COVID-19 “vaccine” was pushed into pregnant women without sufficient long-term safety studies, raising concerns that its effects may echo those of DES.

Manipulated Data and Lack of Safety Trials

One of the most alarming aspects of the COVID-19 “vaccine” rollout was the lack of proper trials on pregnant women. Initial clinical trials encouraged male participants to abstain from sex or use sufficient protection to avoid pregnancy.

Post-marketing data, which should have been available in early 2021, revealed shocking numbers:

Out of 270 pregnant women in Pfizer’s trial, only 32 were followed up.

Of those, 26 suffered miscarriages— there was an 81% loss rate.

Despite these findings, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky publicly declared the “vaccine” safe and effective for pregnant women, contradicting the available data.

Additionally, documents obtained through Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests revealed that Health and Human Services (HHS) funded extensive media campaigns to promote the shots, influencing medical organizations, Hollywood, and sports industries. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) reportedly received between $11–$13 million to endorse the “vaccine.”

Spike Protein, Lipid Nanoparticles, and Fertility Risks

One of the most troubling discoveries regarding the COVID-19 “vaccines” is the presence of lipid nanoparticles and spike protein accumulation in reproductive organs.

Ovarian Concentration: Data from Pfizer’s rat studies showed lipid nanoparticles accumulating in the ovaries. In humans, this could disrupt ovarian function, affect egg quality, and lead to early menopause or infertility.

Sperm Health: An Israeli study found that both sperm count and motility significantly declined after men received the “vaccine.”

Transference via Breastfeeding: Fully intact mRNA was found in breast milk, leading to adverse effects, including infant deaths reported in VAERS.

Rising Rates of Pregnancy Complications

Dr. Biss tracked pregnancy complications within her own practice from 2020 to 2022. The findings were alarming:

Miscarriages doubled in 2021 (from an average of 4% per month to 7-8%).

Miscarriages doubled again in 2022 (reaching 15%).

By early 2023, rates of pregnancy complications peaked at 30%.

In addition to miscarriage rates, other pregnancy complications skyrocketed, including:

Preeclampsia: High blood pressure during pregnancy, indicative of poor placental function.

Low Amniotic Fluid (Oligohydramnios): Suggesting poor fetal development.

Postpartum Hemorrhage: Severe bleeding after birth, requiring emergency interventions.

Premature Labor and Rupture of Membranes: Early labor complications leading to preterm births.

Cancer, Abnormal Pap Smears, and Hormonal Disruptions

Beyond pregnancy, Dr. Biss has observed an unprecedented rise in breast cancer cases among younger women post-“vaccine.” Some of her patients’ reports, as well as insights from breast cancer specialists, indicate a 33% increase in breast cancer rates.

Additionally, abnormal Pap smears have increased by 15%, suggesting possible HPV reactivation or other cellular abnormalities influenced by the spike protein binding to estrogen receptors.

The Push for More Vaccines During Pregnancy

Despite the mounting concerns, the medical industry continues to push additional vaccines for pregnant women. The recommended pregnancy vaccine schedule now includes:

Influenza (flu) vaccine – Long-standing recommendation. Tdap (pertussis vaccine) – Introduced in 2012. COVID-19 “vaccine” – Introduced in 2021. RSV vaccine – Introduced in 2023. Hepatitis B vaccine – Now being considered for prenatal administration.

There are growing concerns that obstetricians may soon be financially incentivized to vaccinate pregnant women, similar to how pediatricians are rewarded for high childhood vaccination rates.

Ethical Concerns and Lack of Informed Consent

A 2007 article in ACOG’s Green Journal emphasized the importance of medical ethics and patient autonomy. Yet, during the COVID-19 era, informed consent was widely disregarded.

Women were pressured into receiving the shot without being presented with risks.

Medical professionals who questioned the narrative faced threats to their board certification and hospital privileges.

Regulatory agencies manipulated data and misrepresented safety statistics to push compliance.

The Need for Accountability and Further Research

The data presented by Dr. Biss suggests a potential long-term public health crisis due to the effects of the COVID-19 “vaccine” on pregnancy and fertility. While some of these concerns may take years to fully materialize, a lot of damage has already occurred.

It is critical for medical professionals, researchers, and policymakers to re-examine the evidence, demand transparency, and prioritize patient safety over corporate interests. Until then, pregnant women and those planning to conceive must be fully informed of the potential risks associated with the COVID-19 “vaccine.”

This presentation is from the World Council for Health Florida Detox and Wellness Fair, held on January 11, 2025. This transformative event was proudly hosted by the Villa Health Center, under the leadership of Dr. Marivic Villa, a passionate advocate for health freedom and natural healing.

To learn more about Villa Health Center and their commitment to empowering health and wellness, visit villahealthcenter.com and follow them on Facebook: Villa Health Center.

