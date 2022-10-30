Dr Kimberly Biss, obstetrician and gynecologist in St Petersburg, Florida, gives 30 second report.

Dr Bliss reports 50 % increased miscarriages, 50% decreased fertility, and increased gynecologic cancers. Thanks Pfizer!

Floridians are blessed with both a great governor and surgeon general.

Florida’s Surgeon General Dr Joseph Ladapo explains that the MRNA Covid-19 “vaccines” cause death and disease; they do not prevent covid infections. “It’s criminal” (8 minutes)

Here is a more extensive interview with Dr Lapado. (42 Minutes)

He exposes the truth about the covid “vaccines”. This is extremely refreshing and such a contrast to the covid criminals infesting most governments and medical regulators in Canada and the USA (42 minutes).

