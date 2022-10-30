Florida: Infertility, Miscarriages, Cancer, Death, and Hope
A 30 second report from obstetrician and gynecologist Dr Kimberly Biss in St Petersburg, Florida. And Florida’s Surgeon General, Dr Ladapo, defending and informing Floridians.
Dr Kimberly Biss, obstetrician and gynecologist in St Petersburg, Florida, gives 30 second report.
Dr Bliss reports 50 % increased miscarriages, 50% decreased fertility, and increased gynecologic cancers. Thanks Pfizer!
Floridians are blessed with both a great governor and surgeon general.
Florida’s Surgeon General Dr Joseph Ladapo explains that the MRNA Covid-19 “vaccines” cause death and disease; they do not prevent covid infections. “It’s criminal” (8 minutes)
Here is a more extensive interview with Dr Lapado. (42 Minutes)
He exposes the truth about the covid “vaccines”. This is extremely refreshing and such a contrast to the covid criminals infesting most governments and medical regulators in Canada and the USA (42 minutes).
