Transcript

There are high ranking individuals within Colleges of Physicians and Surgeons across Canada, who weaponize these organizations against the lawful positions of ethical doctors. The victims and degrees of harm caused by their actions, goes far beyond the severe violation of our best doctors. They have violated the entire population; they have caused massive suffering, death and disease, by unlawfully enforcing both the denial of proper covid treatment; and the deception, coercion, and cover-up of the misrepresented genetic injections that continue killing and maiming Canadians across this country. Colleges of Physicians and Surgeons in Canada unlawfully target any physician who treats covid infections with safe, cheap and effective medication. They target any physician who writes an exemption for any man, woman, or child to be spared from the forced essentially bioweapon injections. They target any physician who shares any tidbit of truthful covid information, like “These injections are genetic experiments, and they are dangerous”. The Colleges of Physicians and Surgeons across Canada demand that physicians face professional and financial destruction if they do not submit and participate in a mass crime against humanity.

Please see the video below from Canadian Rights Watch. It includes Dr Peter McCullough, Dr Judy Mikovits, Dr Crystal Luchkiw, Dr William Makis, Dr Akbar Khan, and lawyers Michael Alexander and Leslie Smith. If you only have ten minutes, start with Canadian cancer specialist and ground breaking cancer researcher Dr Makis. His ten minute testimonial starts at 19:00 and ends at 29:00. Dr Makis story shows how corrupt and criminal these organization were even before they started their current devote role in the gross violence that is the covid crimes against humanity.

Stop the Colleges of Physicians and Surgeons

Many of us are aware that the legal system has clearly been failing; but we can not accept this failure as the new normal. Please join me in being very ambitious and creative in motivating Federal, Provincial, and Local Police, Justices of the Peace, politicians, and legal experts, to take action, defend the public, prosecute and stop the ring leaders who have weaponized the colleges of physicians and surgeons against Canadians and our ethical physicians.

Supportive Material:

The Canadian Cover Up: