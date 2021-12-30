Original Video

All Gene based covid “vaccines” produce autoimmune disease. That means they trigger the immune system that should only fight infections and cancer, to actually attack the victims own body.

Dr Arne Burkhardt is an eminent German pathologist. He acquired and studied tissue samples from 15 people who had died and had autopsies which were reported by authorities as unremarkable. Their deaths were considered “unrelated” to covid “vaccines” that they had received over the weeks and months prior.

However, Dr Burkhardt’s detail microscopic analysis of their organs actually revealed autoimmune destruction of their hearts and other organs.

14 of the 15 victims, age 28 to 90 who died following the so called “vaccine” injection, and were reported as deaths unrelated to the injections, were actually found to have extensive autoimmune attacks on their own organs that was triggered by the covid injections.

This makes sense. The injection cells in the victims’ organs were intentionally invaded with the genetic modifying material in the covid injections. These human cells then produced the modified version of the coronavirus spike protein. That left these cells covered in these SPs, and targeted them for attack by their own immune system.

Dr Bhakti also explains that the injection victims immune systems become targets themselves. The immune system lymphocytes which are also invaded with the injected viral genes, produce the spike protein themselves and then they are also targeted by the immune system. Dr Bhakti is warning of progressive long term collapsing of the injection victims’ immune systems. The injection victims immune systems are tricked into self destruction! With the immune system destroyed as a result of the injections, all sorts of dormant infections like shingles, tuberculosis, Epstein Barre Virus, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, and other infections, will thrive and destroy lives.

Dr Bhakti also warns that, in this way, the criminal injection campaigns will cause tuberculosis outbreaks in India, Africa, and all of Asia; as well as an explosion of cancer in injection victims everywhere.

Dr Bhakti and his family currently reside in Germany, a country which now has extreme human rights violations and forcing of the deadly injections. This eminent and respected scientist notes: “We have a son 5 years old and we are going to flee this country!”

Here is the video of Dr Bhakdi’s and Dr Burkhardt’s December 10, 2021 presentation at the Doctors for Covid Ethics Symposium: “On Covid Vaccines: why they cannot work, and irrefutable evidence of their causative role in deaths after vaccination.” Dr Burkhardt explains the evidence and shows the microscopic images of the damage in the dead injection victims various organs and tissues.

One level-headed but frightened scientist commented as follows. His name is being withheld due to his fear of reprisal for himself and his family, for speaking out against the criminal covid enterprise:

“If the autopsy findings are confirmed by other pathologists with additional samples, and if they are combined with the findings of Dr. Hoffe (>60% inoculant recipients have elevated D-dimer tests and evidence of clotting) and Dr. Cole (increase in cancers after inoculation, including twenty-fold increase in uterine cancer), we are seeing a disaster of unimaginable proportions. The conclusion (if supported by further data) is that essentially EVERY inoculant recipient suffers damage, with more damage after each shot. Given the seriousness of the types of damage (autoimmune diseases, cancer, re-emergent dormant infections, clotting/strokes, cardiac damage, etc.), these effects will translate into lifespan reduction, which should be counted as deaths from the inoculations. So, in the USA, where ~200M people have been fully inoculated, the number of deaths will not be the 10,000 or so reported in VAERS, or the 150,000+ scaled-up deaths from VAERS, but could be closer to tens of millions when the inoculation effects play out!” ~ anonymous

Unfortunately, we agree with our anonymous colleague, and we have mentioned this before: the record setting deaths that have already occured from these injections, are just the beginning. Regrettably we predict people will continue to get sick and die from these injections for a long time to come.

What can we do? First, help stop the injections and bring the criminal covid enterprise and all its minions to justice, and second provide injection victims with the current best detoxifying strategies that we have.