The WHO is at the top of a list of corrupt organizations that can not be trusted. It should be dismantled and many of the people working there should be arrested and prosecuted. The WHO has lost all credibility or legitimacy.

Today we have a 35 second clip of WHO General-Director Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recognizing that “some countries are using boosters to kill children”. The following snippet is from the WHO’s hybrid press conference with Geneva based Palais des Nations journalists held on 20 December, 2021.

Meanwhile, at the credible WCH

On the other hand, in the news of an ethical and legitimate international health organization, please note that the Monday weekly World Council for Health General Assembly meeting is not being held today (December 27, 2021) due to the holidays. The next WCH GA meeting will be held next Monday January 3, 2021 at 2 PM EST.

Today, we can share the video of a great report from last weeks meeting. It is regarding Pfizer’s own admission that their injections maim and kill. Dr Deanna McLeod of the Canadian Covid Care Alliance shared the CCCA analysis of the Pfizer 6 month trial results. Here is Dr McCleod’s excellent easy-to-follow analysis of the Pfizer study. https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/multimedia/deanna-mcleod-evidence-analysis-pfizer/

We discussed these shocking results from Pfizer’s own study last week. It showed that 31% of the injected subjects were left damaged, with 3% dead. https://drtrozzi.org/2021/12/21/dr-nagase-exposes-pfizer-criminal-canadian-officials-child-sacrifice-and-more/

It is so very right that the World Council for Health declared the injections to be criminal and demanded an immediate cease and desist to the injection campaigns around the world.

Thanks to many of you who have already taken action posting and delivering the WCH Cease and Desist declaration. You are making a difference; demanding an end to the crimes and putting culprits on notice everywhere. We are seeing results and have great news of justice to share in the days ahead.

Please continue taking action to end the killing, by posting and serving the urgent Cease and Desist Orders to governments, institutions, hospitals, clinics, doctors, nurses, schools, universities, employers, or any organization promoting or coercing the deadly covid injections. Together, we are putting our feet down. It is time to end these violent crimes against humanity, and together serve justice.