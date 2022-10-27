CPSO “Vaccine” Exemptions and Trypanophobia
Dr Mark Trozzi explores the data around the covid "vaccines" the strict stipulations for exemptions, and the way that the CPSO encourage physicians to deal with their patients.
Please allow me five minutes to show you advice that Ontario physicians are receiving from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario, to deal with people who are seeking a medical exemption from the experimental genetic covid injections.
Apologies, here is the VAERS Adverse Events image that was intended to appear as the fourth slide. Here is a great site where you can see the USA VAERS data well presented and updated regularly.
This table presents the numerical VAERS totals up to 20221007
Links:
The CPSO website page featured in the video. (Please consider taking screen shots that may be useful in future lawsuits)
Burying the Evidence. “Vaccinated” Canadians Suffer Most From Covid.
BC CDC data made it too obvious that “vaccines” don´t work. Burying Evidence in British Columbia.
From January 2022 U.K. Health Agency first “COVID-19 vaccine surveillance report” of 2022, week 2: it gets worse for the “vaccine”; these injections increase infection rates by Dr Paul Alexander PhD and Dr Mark Trozzi MD.
Understanding the Poison. Covid “Vaccines”; How Dangerous are They? From June 2021.
“Safe and Effective”, NOT. From October 2021 Dr Rob Verkerk PhD and Dr Mark Trozzi MD.