Over the past five years, almost everyone around the world has been harmed—physically, psychologically, and spiritually. People were coerced into experimental injections, denied informed consent, and cut off from natural means of maintaining immunity. The result is widespread injury and loss of trust in medicine. Yet healing remains possible. The body retains a remarkable ability to repair when supported with real nutrition, movement, sunlight, clean water, rest, and faith. Restoring health now means returning to these fundamentals and rejecting the dependence on the institutions that caused so much damage.

Living Between the Lines

In Canada and around the world, physicians who questioned official doctrine were stripped of licenses and livelihoods, while the public was coerced into taking dangerous COVID injections under the pretext of safety. These genetic products, falsely presented as vaccines, have caused immense harm through the production of toxic spike proteins linked to inflammation, clotting, immune dysfunction, and neurological damage. Such a campaign could not have succeeded without the compliance of medical professionals, judges, and public servants who chose obedience over integrity. Every act of submission, every silence in the face of deception, became part of the machinery of tyranny. The first step toward renewal is the refusal to participate in what one knows to be immoral.

Foundations of Health and Immunity

Countless harms have been inflicted on the population, but there are ways to reduce them and strengthen the body’s chances of recovery. The body can heal when it is supported with what it truly needs: nutrient-rich food, movement, clean water, sunlight etc. These simple measures build immunity, lower inflammation, and restore balance to systems damaged by stress and toxic exposure. Healing does not come from new drugs or synthetic fixes, but from working alongside the body’s natural defences and allowing nature to repair the damage.

Developed by a group of American physicians in the 1970s, the NEW START framework outlines eight essential pillars for maintaining immune health:

Nutrition: Prioritize whole, unprocessed foods on the outside isles of stores. Avoid refined carbohydrates, synthetic seed oils, and excessive sugars that fuel inflammation and metabolic disease.

Exercise: Engage the body daily, adjusting intensity based on age and state of health. Movement improves circulation, lymphatic flow, and mental clarity.

Water: Hydrate consistently with clean, mineral-rich water. Fluoridated or contaminated sources impair cognitive and immune function.

Sunshine: Natural light is a biological regulator; sunlight exposure enhances vitamin D synthesis and circadian balance.

Temperance: Practice moderation and discipline. Overindulgence—whether in food, media, or substances—weakens immunity.

Air: Seek time outdoors and in natural environments. Oxygenation supports mitochondrial efficiency and mental restoration.

Rest: Sleep and recovery are essential for immune repair, hormonal balance, and neurological stability.

Trust in God (or any form of the divine): Cultivate spiritual grounding or faith—whatever restores peace and meaning.

The Discipline of Renewal

A key part of health is detoxification, which helps the body clear persistent toxins, degraded proteins, and genetic byproducts from injection exposure. Supporting these natural elimination pathways can restore normal cellular communication and metabolic balance. Effective measures include:

Nattokinase and bromelain to break down spike proteins, microclots, and other foreign proteins.

Hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin to block viral binding, modulate immune activity, and reduce autoimmune reactions in the injection-injured.

Curcumin combined with piperine (black pepper extract) to enhance absorption and strengthen anti-inflammatory and antifibrotic effects.

N-acetyl cysteine (NAC) to protect mitochondria, boost glutathione, and limit oxidative stress.

Alongside these targeted supplements and medications, fasting remains one of the most powerful tools for repair. It activates autophagy—the body’s process for clearing damaged cells and restoring metabolic balance. Eating within an eight-hour window (with adjustments for menstruation, pregnancy, or specific conditions) improves insulin sensitivity, reduces inflammation, and strengthens immune function. Periodic three-day water fasts can further reset immune regulation and promote deep cellular renewal, allowing the body to heal more effectively.

The Moral Basis of Healing

Health is inseparable from freedom. A society that compels medical compliance destroys both the health and spirit of the population. To restore health, individuals must reclaim responsibility for their own lives, and now it is more urgent than ever.

