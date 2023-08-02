Covid “Vaccine” Performance Update | Plothe and Trozzi
Christof Plothe DO and Mark Trozzi MD look at how the Covid-19 genetic injections are performing in relation to coronavirus infection rates and disease.
Aside From Deaths & Injuries, How Are C-19 “Vaccines” Performing for Covid Infections?
Here is a new report from Christof Plothe and myself.
In this Covid-19 “vaccine” performance update, Christof Plothe DO and Mark Trozzi MD set aside the unprecedented adverse events data, to look at how the C-19 genetic injections are performing in relation to coronavirus infection rates and disease.
Don’t miss this high-speed tour of recent evidence regarding the performance of the Covid-19 spike producing genetic injections, with regard to their impact specifically on Covid-19 disease. Do they reduce or increase one’s risk of infection, and by how much?
Referenced and Related Material From Others:
Dr Paul Alexander:
71 studies & reports (Dr. Paul Elias Alexander) showing that very early on CDC, HHS, NIH, FDA, Health Canada, PHAC, Fauci, Walensky, Jha, Francis Collins et al.) all knew that the COVID vaccine (mRNA technology based) was ineffective, harmful, deep into ne.
160 Plus Research Studies Affirm Naturally Acquired Immunity to Covid-19: Documented, Linked, and Quoted
Flawed Covid definitions, data and modelling. An end of year review, Dec 2022. Norman Fenton and Martin Neil
Papers and Studies
Association of Prior BNT162b2 COVID-19 Vaccination With Symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 Infection in Children and Adolescents During Omicron Predominance. Katherine E Fleming-Dutra , Amadea Britton et al
The FDA knew on September 17, 2021 that people who got the COVID “vaccine” were 2 x more likely to be infected.
Achieving near zero morality with vitamin D levels above 50 ngm/ml.
Prof. Norman Fenton
Dr Normam Fenton. Open Science Sessions: How flawed data has driven the narrative.
Prof Norman Fenton: Latest Data on Vaccine Efficacy & Safety From the UK. presented to World Council For Health December 2021
Amish Communities
The Amish followed no mandates, wore no muzzles, and took no covid injections. Dramatically lower infection mortality rates resulted.
Amish over 60 years old had 23 x lower infection fatality rate than mandated and injected populations in the same country. The non-vaccinated Amish were the control group. Their mortality rate caused by COVID was 23 times lower than that of the surrounding communities. Your secret? They ignored ALL recommendations from the CDC. In other words, the Amish did nothing to protect themselves from COVID: no barriers, no vaccinations, no masks, no social distancing, no regulations, no school closures, nothing. When they got sick, they used ivermectin and other methods that were not recommended by the CDC or the FDA. 90% of the amish have been infected with COVID, but only 5 of the Amish may have died of COVID.
The Amish Died of COVID at a Rate 90 Times LOWER Than the Rest of America. Steve Kirsch to the Pennsylvania Senate
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Bill Maher and Robert F. Kennedy Jr Discuss Negative Efficacy of COVID Vaccines
