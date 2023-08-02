Aside From Deaths & Injuries, How Are C-19 “Vaccines” Performing for Covid Infections?

Here is a new report from Christof Plothe and myself.

In this Covid-19 “vaccine” performance update, Christof Plothe DO and Mark Trozzi MD set aside the unprecedented adverse events data, to look at how the C-19 genetic injections are performing in relation to coronavirus infection rates and disease.

Don’t miss this high-speed tour of recent evidence regarding the performance of the Covid-19 spike producing genetic injections, with regard to their impact specifically on Covid-19 disease. Do they reduce or increase one’s risk of infection, and by how much?

Source

