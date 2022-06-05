Source

Here is the fourth of five short videos to explain how the forced covid injections damage their victims’ immune systems, rendering them more vulnerable to: coronaviruses and other infections, as well as cancer. Knowledge is power. In this fourth video we explain Antibody Mediated Selection: a process whereby the antibodies produced in response to the covid injections, are driving the evolution of the coronavirus spike protein to circumvent the artificially induced antibodies. The resultant evolving coronavirus variants are particularly dangerous to the injected individuals. Also if these injection campaigns and ongoing boosters are not stopped, the spike protein could become so modified as to present unknown dangers even to naturally immune persons.

Thanks Iron Will and Strong and Free Canada for partnering to produce this 5 part series.

