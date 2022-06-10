Source

Description

In this 5th and final part of the series, Dr. Trozzi explains how the covid “vaccines” cause positive HIV AIDS results in some people, but more alarmingly cause profound immune system damage. This is generating a tsunami of infectious disease, and leaves the victim much more susceptible to cancer and death.

Special thanks to Iron Will and Strong and Free Canada for making this series possible. Please visit their website for more great independent journalism, and subscribe to their rumble channel.