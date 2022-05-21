Antibody Dependent Enhancement

Here is the third of five short videos to explain how the forced covid injections damage their victims’ immune systems, rendering them more vulnerable to: coronaviruses and other infections, as well as cancer. Knowledge is power. In this third video I explain Antibody Dependent Enhancement: a process whereby the antibodies produced in response to the covid injections paradoxically empower coronaviruses to cause more severe infections with higher mortality rates.

Thanks Iron Will and Strong and Free Canada for partnering to produce this 5 part series.