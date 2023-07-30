Many are calling this the “summer of fun.” With no muzzles, lock-downs, or forced injection mandates, people feel like the crisis is over; it is time to enjoy our freedom and the good weather. However, there are many reasons for caution and intensified activism. Blended with some jokes and laughter, here is a 20 minute clip in which I discuss various geopolitical and biologic reasons to both intensify our fight and brace for impact.

Geopolitical concerns:

IHR The International Health Regulations Amendments

Pandemic Preparedness treaty

“Agile” licensing of novel therapeutics

Suppression of natural health products (one, two)

Pedo-king Charles telegraphing climate based tyranny

More genetic “vaccines” planned

Biologic Concerns:

Synergistic Bioweapons

Antibody Mediated Selection: Dr Trozzi and Dr Paul Alexander

Antibody Dependent Enhancement

Bancroft: Check out No More Lockdowns Bancroft on FaceBook (NoMoreLockdownsBancroft). They meet on Wednesday evenings, continue this fight, and also face new health threats from 5G in the Bancroft region and excess EMF levels in local playgrounds.

Other clips from this July 12th, 2023 event in Apsley Ontario

