Long before the now-infamous and critically important “Pfizer documents” were released, it was evident that the so-called COVID-19 “vaccines” were both fraudulent and toxic. Their use amounted to medical assault and premeditated mass harm. This is why, even before the first needle was plunged into anyone’s arm, some of us dedicated ourselves entirely to warning and protecting people—doing everything in our power to stop these injections, regardless of the personal cost. We sounded the alarm to every man, woman, mother, and child we could reach, earnestly beseeching anyone who would listen.

Today, I want to provide a brief recap of what we understood from the very beginning and the discoveries we've made along the way.

It’s not a Vaccine (January 2021)

A vaccine traditionally refers to a preparation of weakened or inactivated pathogens or fragments of their structure that stimulate an immune response without causing severe illness. This principle, attributed to Louis Pasteur, involves presenting the immune system with harmless antigens to prepare it for future encounters with the pathogen.

In contrast, COVID-19 "vaccines" operate on a different mechanism. According to their Emergency Use Authorization briefings, these injections contain synthetic messenger RNA (mRNA) encoding the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2. Once administered, this genetic material enters cells and directs ribosomes to produce the viral spike protein, which is then released into circulation to trigger an immune response. Unlike traditional vaccines, this approach uses the body's cells to produce components of the virus, raising unique risks and concerns. This experimental technology departs significantly from established vaccine science, which raised debate and scrutiny over its safety and long-term effects.

Predictably Dangerous (June 2021)

Data from the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) revealed a striking surge in reported adverse events following the rollout of the COVID-19 injections. In just a few months, these injections were linked to more deaths than all other vaccines combined over the past 17 years. A closer examination of the ingredients and mechanisms of these injections highlighted that this outcome was not only foreseeable but also preventable. Hundreds of esteemed scientists raised alarms early on, warning of the inherent risks tied to these experimental therapies.

The unprecedented speed of development and the granting of emergency use authorization bypassed established safety protocols, leaving critical long-term studies incomplete. This disregard for traditional safeguards has since exposed millions to predictable and preventable harm, underscoring the ethical and scientific concerns surrounding this medico-criminal campaign.

It Only Got Worse Under Scrutiny (September 2022)

The German Working Group for COVID Vaccine Analysis, comprising over 60 scientists, medical doctors, and professionals, investigated samples from Moderna, BioNTech/Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson “vaccines,” as well as blood from recipients. Using techniques like Scanning Electron Microscopy and Energy Dispersive X-ray Spectroscopy, they uncovered concerning findings.

Metallic foreign bodies were detected in the "vaccines," with BioNTech/Pfizer's Comirnaty showing the most unusual structures. Undeclared elements—including alkali metals (cesium, potassium), alkaline earth metals (calcium, barium), transition metals (cobalt, iron, chromium, titanium), rare earth metals (cerium, gadolinium), aluminum, silicon, and sulfur—were present in AstraZeneca, BioNTech/Pfizer, and Moderna “vaccines.” The toxin antimony was found in Moderna and BioNTech/Pfizer samples.

Blood analysis revealed abnormalities in vaccinated individuals, including clumping red blood cells, reduced cell stability, and crystalline structures such as cholesterol and salt crystals, suggesting vascular damage. Artificial intelligence distinguished injected from uninjected blood with 100% accuracy.

The study also linked nanoparticle quality in injection batches to adverse events, indicating that more efficient mRNA delivery correlates with higher risks of side effects.

Then We Discovered the DNA (April 2023)

Adding to the growing list of reasons to halt the continued rollout of these injections, ethically-driven scientists like Kevin McKernan, Michael Palmer, Jonathan Gilthorpe and David Speicher uncovered DNA contamination in the mRNA "vaccines." This alarming discovery, made while many victims were on their fourth or fifth booster, confirmed long-standing fears and represented a clear violation of informed consent. Shockingly, even regulatory bodies appeared unaware of this contamination, as they had relied on pharmaceutical companies to conduct their own testing—a glaring failure of oversight.

This revelation presented an opportunity for regulatory agencies like Health Canada to rectify their negligence and hold those responsible accountable. Yet, when faced with the chance to act ethically, they chose instead to double down, persecuting whistleblowers and seemingly prioritizing damage control over justice. Their inaction and complicity deepened public mistrust, further entrenching their role in this criminal campaign.

Unresolved Mysteries (April 2024)

While for many, science has devolved into a pseudo-religion used to dominate discourse and suppress open debate, true science remains a continual exploration of mysteries. Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD, a board-certified physician and pathology expert, conducted extensive research into the contents and effects of COVID-19 "vaccines," and uncovered alarming findings about self-assembling nanotechnology.

Her analysis revealed invasive elements in the injections that form networks of filaments and nanochips within human blood, impacting even uninjected individuals. These technologies, along with the unnatural white rubbery clots found in victims, were linked to materials within the injections, environmental contaminants, and proteins produced by the body in response to genetic components of the shots. Dr. Mihalcea’s work sheds light on the hidden, mechanistic transformations taking place within the human body, calling attention to the need for transparent, open scientific inquiry.

What now?

There is no rational path to a just future that does not involve accountability, reparation, and ensuring such injustices never happen again. Achieving this will be neither easy nor straightforward. Over years of grueling legal battles, as I and others have been persecuted by government agencies supported by complicit courts, the true nature of this system has been exposed—it serves power, not truth.

The revocation of my medical license and the severe financial hardship this fight has brought me do not condemn me in the eyes of the people. Instead, they condemn those who sought to silence me. With each passing day, mounting evidence vindicates my stance—one rooted in science and ethics from the very beginning. Meanwhile, my persecutors are increasingly exposed for their efforts to extinguish that light. Truth and integrity will ultimately prevail, no matter the cost.

Money can corrupt judges, coerce bureaucratic pawns into looking the other way, and even compel doctors to betray their oath to do no harm—but it cannot change the truth. So, what now? Now, we join our voices, continue speaking truth to power, remain brave, stay relentless, and keep pushing for justice. Whether it takes weeks, months, or years, the truth will set us free.